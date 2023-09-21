Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea

The navy mariners were participating in a navy exercise near the Slangkop Lighthouse in Kommetjie, near Cape Town at the time of the incident.

The National Sea Rescue Institute were among the first on the scene of the tragedy. Photo for illustration: NSRI

Rough seas and the sound of helicopter blades cutting the air added to the chaos as rescue workers rushed to save seven members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) washed overboard.

The defence department said the mariners’ submarine was en route to Cape Town while conducting a vertical transfer exercise.

The drill was complicated by rough sea conditions and a high wave hit the vessel, sweeping seven crew members out to sea.

The exercise was cancelled as emergency protocols kicked into gear.

Onlookers spotted the disaster and also alerted emergency services.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI), police, EMS, the SA Navy and Air Force, navy command and the maritime rescue co-ordination centre were all dispatched to help with the search.

At the scene of the disaster, a surface swimmer was dispatched from a helicopter to assist with the rescue.

“Unfortunately, the recovery operation was negatively affected by rough sea conditions. A distress call was made to Cape Town Radio who then dispatched the NSRI from Kommetjie,” the defence department said.

Once the men had been brought back on board, the institute gave CPR to two of the men. Sadly, both men were declared dead.

Another man in critical condition was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance helicopter, where doctors and nurses are fighting to save his life. A female SA Navy officer remained onboard, where she received CPR but later passed.

“All seven members were recovered but sadly there were three fatalities with one senior officer in critical condition.

“The remaining members, including the surface swimmer, are currently being treated in hospital,” the department added.