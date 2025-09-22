Competitions

10 Lucky Readers Can Win Tickets!

22 September 2025

08:49 am

Ten readers stand a chance to win 5 entry tickets each – valued at R220 per ticket – to this year’s Braai Festival on Saturday 4 October.

Don’t miss the Ultimate Braai Festival on Saturday, 4 October! It’s a full day of sizzling fun with a Braai Expo, live braai demos, mouthwatering food from celebrity chefs, and side-splitting laughs from top comedians, and of course. Gather your family and friends, bring your appetite, and join the fire, flavour, and fun!

Venue: The Ultimate Braai Festival is being held at Fire & Wine Venue, R631, Plot 43, Zwavelpoort.

Time: 4 October – 10h00 – 22h00

For more info or to buy tickets, click here: https://ultimatebraaifestival.co.za/

The competition closes Tuesday, 30 September 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

  • Tickets will be sent electronically
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

