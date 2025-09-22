Betway Best Bets

Enjoy betting? You can turn your hobby into a sure-fire money-spinner

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

3 minute read

22 September 2025

08:54 am

How to become a Bet Influencer on social media.

betting picture

Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Do you want to take your betting skills to the next level and turn them into a way to make money? Keep reading to find out how to get started.

Betway has a Bet Influencer programme that gives punters the means to open up a new source of cash flow and direct it straight into their bank accounts.

A social media influencer is a person who builds a dedicated online following by creating engaging content and establishing credibility in a niche area, which he or she then leverages to drive audience action – such as purchases or engagement.

Influencers are said to have revolutionised the way much of the world does its shopping.

Influencers affect consumer behaviour and trends, making them valuable partners for brands looking to promote products or services. Everybody wants one.

How does Betway’s Bet Influencer work?

There are four easy steps:

  1. First, you place a bet.
  2. Once your bet has been placed, you get a unique code that you will be able to share with others.
  3. Every time someone places a bet using your code it generates 4% of revenue from their wager.
  4. Lastly, your new earnings are credited to your Betway account every Friday.

Important details include:

  1. Bet Influencer is open to all customers, new and existing.
  2. You need a valid Betway account to participate in the programme.
  3. You need a minimum of five legs to qualify.
  4. Influencer codes can only be shared within the region they are generated.
  5. If the shared bet is voided, the player will not qualify for the 4% earnings.
  6. Any irregular behaviour from the Influencer will be flagged, as will any violation or attempt and/or suspicion of violation or irregular behaviour and/or non-compliance with the terms and conditions will result in immediate disqualification.
  7. If there’s a dispute, Betway’s support staff can be contacted to have it resolved.

Ready to get started?

Sign up, share your next bet with your friends, and let the 4% extra earnings roll in.

