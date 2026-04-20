WIN double tickets to Pretty Woman – The Musical, valued at R1 000 per couple!

5 Lucky readers stand to WIN double tickets to see Pretty Woman - The Musical @ Montecasino's Teatro, the nostalgic 90's unlikely romance classic!

Winners’ Tickets show details:

Friday, 8 May 2026 at 19:30

Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg

Doors open: 18:30

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical finally came to Joburg! The classic ’90s story (who can forget the famous film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere) that premiered as a stage musical on Broadway in 2018 and has also enjoyed acclaimed runs in the West End and tours across North America and Europe. Now it’s South Africa’s turn, and audiences are loving this show. Get your tickets now at showtime.co.za or ticketmaster.co.za.

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical‘s remarkable all-South African cast includes recently announced winners at the Naledi Theatre Awards. Two of the show’s leads who received awards for their work in other productions, are Leah Mari, who stars as the vivacious Vivian Ward, winning Best Lead Performance In A Musical Theatre Production: Female category for her role in My Fair Lady; and Daniel Conradie who plays the sleezy Philip Stuckey in PRETTY WOMAN winning the Best Breakthrough Performance in a Musical Theatre Production for his role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is the story of the unlikely romance of the rough-edged Vivian and refined businessman Edward. It is uplifting and full of joy, combining love, laughter, nostalgia and toe-tapping songs to make each performance a fun experience down memory lane.

The show’s music, including powerful solos like “Freedom” and “I Can’t Go Back” and showstopping ensemble pieces like “Welcome to Hollywood” and “Together Forever” written by rock superstar Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance delivers a dynamic, emotionally charged score that perfectly captures the romance, glamour and energy of the story.

Timeout magazine hails the show a “…. Cinderella-style arc that makes it so elatable and enjoyable” while The Cape Robyn calls Pretty Woman: The Musical “… an upbeat and fun show, with a hugely talented cast“. 2 Ocean Vibes summarises the production as ” …. the show delivers exactly what it promises: A joyful escape into nostalgia.”

For special discounted ticket offers, contact [email protected]. T’s and C’s apply.PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is produced by leading local producer and promoter, Showtime Management, in association with Crossroads Live North America. Owing to strong adult themes, this production has a PG rating of 12+. Parental guidance is advised. Johannesburg fans, look out for the season at Montecasino’s Teatro from 24 April. To miss PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical would be a BIG mistake. BIG. HUGE. Book today, www.ticketmaster.co.za.

SHOW INFORMATION

CAPE TOWN: Artscape Opera House

Wednesday, 18 March to Sunday, 19 April 2026

JOHANNESBURG: Montecasino’s Teatro

Friday, 24 April to Sunday, 31 May 2026

SHOW TIMES:

No Monday performances

Weekdays: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 19h30

Weekends: Saturdays 15h00, 19h30; Sundays 14h00, 18h00

SPECIAL PUBLIC HOLIDAY SHOW TIMES:

Easter weekend: no shows on 3 April and 6 April

TICKET PRICES including VAT

Wed, Thur & Sun 6:00 pm R480.00, R380.00, R280.00 & R250.00

Fri, Sat both shows & Sun 2pm: R580.00, R480.00, R380.00 & R280.00

Terrific Tuesdays

Only valid for Tuesday performances:

R400.00, R 300,00, R250,00 & R200,00

Not valid with any other discount offer.

BOOKINGS: ticketmaster.co.za

Only valid tickets purchased from Ticketmaster, the exclusive ticketing agent may be presented.

GROUP BOOKINGS

20% Discount on groups of 20 and more -Wednesdays, Thursdays

and Sunday 6pm performances only valid for the top two prices.

Contact Jill Somers on 079 218 1658 or [email protected]

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

PG recommended for ages 12 and up (due to mature themes, language and some sexual content).

No children under 4 years permitted

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SOCIAL MEDIA

#prettywomanSA

Showtime Management

Facebook – facebook.com/showtimemanagementsa

X – @showtime_sa

Website – showtime.co.za

Montecasino

Website – montecasino.co.za

Facebook – facebook.com/montecasino

X – @montecasinoza

The competition closes Monday, 4 May 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Tickets will be sent electronically to the winners

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.