Major Joburg highway reopened after deadly gas tanker fire [VIDEO]

The N12 freeway was closed after an LPG gas tanker caught alight near the Comaro Road off-ramp.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed that the N12 Freeway in Bassonia has been officially reopened to traffic in both directions following a fatal gas tanker explosion.

The N12 freeway was closed after an LPG gas tanker caught alight near the Comaro Road off-ramp in southern Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Hazardous

The crash, which claimed one life, shut down the highway in both directions for several hours.

Emergency services declared the scene highly hazardous due to the risk of an explosion.

Safe

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic can now flow freely on the route.

“Following the fatal collision and subsequent gas tanker fire that occurred yesterday, April 19, 2026, emergency teams have successfully completed the high-risk decanting process and the necessary mop-up operations.

“The roadway has been declared safe for public use, and all previously active diversions at the R59 Reading Interchange and Comaro Road have been lifted,” Fihla said.

Appreciation

Fihla extend JMPD’s gratitude to the “dedicated teams” who worked tirelessly under hazardous conditions to secure the scene.

“We also thank the public and the residents of the southern suburbs for their extreme patience and cooperation while these essential operations were carried out.”

Road rage

Meanwhile, a suspected road rage incident turned deadly in Johannesburg after one person was shot dead and two others were wounded.

The shooting occurred in Emmarentia on Sunday, 19 April 2026. It is believed that the incident followed a minor bumper-bashing.

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman believed to be the wife of the men retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.