WIN: 1 of 10 Cepacol® hampers up for grabs!Valued at R12 000!

Stand to win 1 of 10 Cepacol® hampers which include a Volkano Mini Mamba Bluetooth Speakers and Volkano Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

What’s inside each hamper:

1x Volkano Mini Mamba Bluetooth Speaker

1x Volkano Noise Cancelling Blue Tooth headphones

Let’s Get Loud with Cepacol’s Amazing Give-away!

Sore throat or cough stealing your voice? There’s a Cepacol give-away for that!

Cepacol® known for its sore throat lozenges1, hot medication2&3, and now new raspberry-flavoured effervescent4, is turning up the volume!

Our voices are just as important as the words we speak. When a scratchy throat or cough sneaks in, it can irritate the vocal cords, changing the sound of our voice and leaving us with a croak, rasp, or even a whisper.5

Cepacol® is here to ensure your voice is heard – and we’re giving away a Volkano Mini Mamba Bluetooth Speaker and Volkano Noise Cancelling Blue Tooth headphones, valued at R1 200.

The Volkano Mini Mamba Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for enjoying your favourite tunes on the go, delivering big sound in a compact package.

Meanwhile, the Volkano Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones let you enjoy crystal-clear audio without any background noise – silencing distractions, including the hacking sound of pesky seasonal coughs.

So, whether you’re tackling inflammation or infection of the voice box or simple need a musical boost to get through the season, remember, #TheresACepacolForThat!

Cepacol®’s range of products – Raspberry-Flavoured Effervescent,4 Cough & Cold Syrup,7 Plus Cough & Cold Syrup,8 Throat Spray,9 Throat Gargle,10 Medsip,2&3 and Throat Lozenges1 – are available from leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

For more information and references, visit www.cepacol.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook and @CepacolSA. #SupaCepacol®

The competition closes Sunday, 22 June 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

Delivery included

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.