Stand a chance to win one of 10 free financial health checks: a one-hour session with the Wealthbit coaches, who show you where your money is taking you, what's missing and what to do next.

For further information, please visit https://wealthbit.co/financial-freedom-programme

Before January lands, know where your money stands

If your money feels tighter than it did a year ago, you’re not imagining it. Most medical aids are mulling premium increases of between 7.4% and 8.9%, while the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has suggested an increase of just 3.8%. The increases, irrespective of their size, will begin on January 1. Petrol passed R30 a litre for the first time in October, reaching R30.25 after a R3.33 hike. And a repo rate hike means bonds, car loans and store cards cost more each month.

The January medical aid increase is likely to swallow the tax relief from the bracket adjustments in the February 2026 budget. Add December’s spending, a December payday that has to last until the end of January, and the back-to-school list, and many households start 2027 already behind.

You’re far from alone. In Wealthbit’s own Financial Stress Report 2025, 4 in 5 employees said they regularly worry about money, and more than 80% said money stress affects their energy, focus or motivation. “We’ve spoken to thousands of South Africans on every kind of salary, and the hardest part is trying to hold everything together without a system behind you,” says Alex Cook, founder of Wealthbit. “Then one bump in the road, like a car repair or a bigger medical aid bill, can turn your whole world upside down for months.”

When costs rise on every side, it’s hard to know what to cut, what to keep and whether your long-term plans still hold. “When you can see your whole picture in one place, the next step usually becomes clear,” says Cook. “That’s what this hour is for.”

What you get in your financial health check

The coaches bring your accounts, policies, savings and goals into one projection, so you can see whether you’re on track for retirement.

They help you spot the risks and the room to improve, such as a missing emergency buffer, income protection you may need, or fees and investments that don’t fit your plans.

Together, you agree on the steps that matter most and put them in order, so you know what to focus on next.

What a session can turn up (an example)

Say your check shows an emergency buffer that would cover two weeks of expenses, which leaves you one surprise bill away from debt. You have three debts and no clear order for paying them off. Your investment fees are over 7% a year. And your retirement projection is R500 000 short at 65. With the coach, that becomes a plan: build a three-month buffer, clear the store card first, and review the fees.

Feeling the money squeeze yourself? A financial health check is a good place to start. Entries close at midnight on Sunday 6 December.

The competition closes Sunday, 6 December 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

Winners will be contacted & further details arranged.

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.