The ATM MP slammed what he described as 'legal gymnastics'.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula has raised concerns over what he believes is unequal treatment by the judiciary after the Western Cape High Court overturned the Section 89 independent panel report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Zungula, who reacted to the judgment in Cape Town on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, suggested that the ruling could allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to escape accountability.

The Section 89 panel had previously concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa had questions to answer about the theft of $580 000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

However, the high court, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, ruled that the panel’s report was flawed and ordered that it be set aside in its entirety.

Zungula reacts to Phala Phala report ruling

Reacting to the judgment, Zungula questioned the court’s interpretation of the law, pointing to what he described as inconsistencies between the impeachment proceedings involving Ramaphosa and those relating to former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“The courts previously said Parliament must look at issues with an inquisitive eye, ensure that the truth is laid out to the people [and] there must be transparency.

“But in this particular instance because it is Ramaphosa, something else is said,” he told the media inside the court on Wednesday.

Zungula insisted that the law should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their political position or status.

“What we want South Africans to know is that we can’t accept that you are going to have one law for the rest and another law for Ramaphosa.

“We have seen how people with undeclared foreign currency are arrested,” the ATM MP continued.

ATM considers appeal

Zungula confirmed that the ATM intends to consult other political formations about the possibility of establishing another Section 89 independent panel.

He also indicated that an appeal was being considered by the party.

“We are going to engage, as a party, with the lawyers for the purpose of appealing this judgment because it sets a dangerous precedent that you may a case of a president who commits the most heinous of crimes but out of technicality or any other issue, he is going to avoid being held accountable.”

According to the ATM MP, the latest development does little to resolve the outstanding questions surrounding the Phala Phala incident six years later.

“It is the duty of Parliament to establish those facts.”

He further claimed that ordinary South Africans were being subjected to “legal gymnastics”.

“The courts are with Ramaphosa and this is the clearest indication of that.”

ActionSA to pursue ‘every available avenue’

ActionSA also expressed disappointment over the outcome, lamenting that Parliament’s impeachment committee had effectively been scrapped following the judgment.

The committee comprised 31 MPs representing 16 political parties and was chaired by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana.

“It is unfortunate that a process intended to hold the president accountable has, after more than three years of delays, now reached this conclusion,” the party’s statement reads.

Despite the latest setback, ActionSA stressed that it would not abandon efforts to seek accountability over the Phala Phala scandal, saying it will pursue “every available avenue”.

Presidency says Ramaphosa will study judgment

The Presidency, meanwhile, welcomed the high court’s decision, maintaining that Ramaphosa was entitled to exercise his constitutional right to challenge the panel’s findings through litigation.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya indicated the president would consider the implications of the judgment.

“In line with his respect for the rule of law including judicial independence, President Ramaphosa will study the decision of the court,” the Presidency’s statement reads.