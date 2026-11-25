The high court set aside the Section 89 independent panel report in its entirety after finding that it was flawed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has scored a significant legal victory in the long-running Phala Phala saga after the Western Cape High Court overturned the Section 89 independent panel report that paved the way for Parliament’s impeachment proceedings against him.

In a judgment handed down in Cape Town on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Judge President Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana ruled that the report was fundamentally flawed and ordered that it be set aside in its entirety.

The ruling follows Ramaphosa’s legal challenge to the findings of the independent panel, which investigated the circumstances surrounding the theft of approximately $580 000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

Ramaphosa challenges Phala Phala report

The president approached the high court after Parliament established an impeachment committee in response to a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling issued in May this year.

Ramaphosa sought to have the Section 89 report reviewed and set aside, arguing against the basis on which the impeachment process was being pursued.

His legal challenge came after he successfully obtained an interdict in late July preventing the impeachment committee from proceeding with public hearings until the court had determined the matter.

The case was heard over three days in September, with Mabindla-Boqwana announcing on Wednesday that she had produced a single judgment with Judge Mark Sher, and Judge Ncumisa Mayosi.

ConCourt ruling

One of the key issues addressed in the judgment was the interpretation of the earlier ConCourt ruling.

Mabindla-Boqwana clarified that the apex court had considered the constitutionality of Parliament’s December 2022 vote on the Section 89 report, rather than whether the independent panel had correctly interpreted its mandate.

“Accordingly, the Constitutional Court made no binding determination on the validity of the report,” Mabindla-Boqwana said.

The high court also considered whether Ramaphosa had taken too long to bring his review application.

It found that the timing was linked to the ConCourt proceedings and that the delay was therefore not unreasonable.

The apex court previously threw out Ramaphosa’s application seeking to set aside the Section 89 report in March 2023 due to lack of jurisdiction.

Sufficient evidence

A central finding in the judgment concerned the distinction between information and evidence, with the court determining that the independent panel had to establish whether there was sufficient evidence to justify an impeachment inquiry.

Mabindla-Boqwana explained that a misunderstanding of this responsibility would undermine the entire report and potentially expose the president to an impeachment process that had no lawful foundation.

The court further recognised the prejudice Ramaphosa could suffer if Parliament proceeded with the inquiry based on an invalid report.

Nevertheless, it made clear that any impeachment proceedings must be supported by a lawful basis.

The judgment emphasised that the panel was required to establish whether “sufficient evidence, not information” existed to warrant further action.

“Not all information is evidence,” Mabindla-Boqwana remarked.

Western Cape High Court sets aside Section 89 panel report

Mabindla-Boqwana indicated that the high court found that the panel made an “error of law” in concluding Cabinet members cannot hold any business interests while in office as outlined in section 96(2)(a) of the Constitution.

The judgment further stated Ramaphosa did not violate section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), which imposes a reporting obligation in relation to certain corrupt transactions, “intentionally, maliciously or in bad faith”.

The court also considered the fact that the theft at Phala Phala farm had not been reported to the police, which the panel had concluded that such conduct amounted to a contravention of the law.

“None of the information before the panel disputed the president’s response that security of his private residence was under the presidential protection unit’s responsibility nor did the panel find his response to be untrue.”

Furthermore, the panel applied the incorrect test of “prima facie” – a Latin phrase that means “at first sight” or “on the face of it” – instead of the sufficient evidence requirement.

The court ultimately ruled in Ramaphosa’s favour, setting aside the Section 89 independent panel report in its entirety after finding that it “could not stand”.

“In conclusion, the court found that the panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions, the nature of the inquiry it was to conduct and the recommendations it was required to make to speaker.

“It went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself the wrong questions and made several material errors of law.”

In addition, any steps taken by the National Assembly has been declared unlawful.

Phala Phala scandal origins

The Phala Phala scandal dates back to June 2022, when former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa and Wally Rhoode, the head of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS).

Fraser approached the South African Police Service (Saps), accusing the pair of concealing the theft of $4 million (about R65.5 million).

Ramaphosa later confirmed that a burglary took place, but maintained that the $580 000 cash was payment for the sale of Ankole cattle to Sudanese businessperson Hazim Mustafa, who had not yet collected the livestock.

The controversy prompted investigations by several institutions, including the Public Protector, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

All three investigations cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) subsequently declined to prosecute the president for any crimes in October 2024.

However, an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report found that Rhoode had deliberately covered up the break-in, while also implicating him in the kidnapping and interrogation of suspects.