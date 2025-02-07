WIN: 1 of 2 Luxury Gift Boxes with TAPPUTI Egyptian Perfume Oils!

Two lucky readers stand a chance to win a Luxury fragrance Gift Box this Valentine's Day, valued at R5 000 each!

A Luxury Gift Box includes:

4 x Tapputi Perfume Oils

1 x Tapputi Sampler Set with 10 x 2ml samplers

1 x Tapputi Jewellery piece

1 x Tapputi Designer Notepad

1 x Tapputi Designer Totebag

Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils brings you the timeless allure of authentic, hand-crafted scents from Egypt encased in exquisite glass vintage bottles, engraved and hand painted. Inspired by the legendary Tapputi, the world’s first known perfumer, the company blends ancient tradition with modern elegance. Tapputi’s vision is to make luxury, original Egyptian perfume oils accessible to all men and women at an affordable price—enabling everyone to experience the exhilarating, love obsession that their perfume oils evoke.

Tapputi is committed to delivering a fragrance experience that embodies the rich history and culture of Egypt, offering products that bring timeless elegance to every moment.

Visit: Www.tapputioils.co.za

Facebook: @TapputiPerfumeOils

Instagram: @Tapputi_belatekallim_fragrance

TikTok: @tapputisouthafrica

The competition closes Sunday, 9 March 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.