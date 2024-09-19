Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

3 minute read

19 Sep 2024

01:17 pm

WIN 1 of 4 JACOBS coffee hampers!

Stand to WIN 1 of 4 Jacobs coffee product hampers valued at R700 each, celebrating Heritage Month and the role of coffee in SA culture.

Heritage Month is a perfect opportunity to honour South Africa’s vibrant traditions. Jacobs coffee invites you to elevate your coffee breaks with some coffee infused local desserts.  

By exploring the nuances of coffee profiles, consumers can turn an everyday coffee break into a gourmet experience. 

Jacobs has crafted a guide to help pair coffee blends with delicious, local-inspired desserts, showcasing how coffee can beautifully complement sweet treats: 

Rich and chocolatey: 
Coffee: Jacobs Mocha  
Pairing: Mocha Cake Pops 
These bite-sized cake pops combine rich mocha flavours, and when paired with the velvety smoothness of Jacobs Mocha Instant Coffee, the bold coffee flavour enhances the sweetness and texture of the dessert, making for a decadent, indulgent pairing. 

Smooth and creamy: 
Coffee: Jacobs Gold  
Pairing: Creamy Mocha Cheesecake 
The silky smoothness of this cheesecake, with its mocha infusion, pairs effortlessly with the mellow notes of Jacobs Gold Instant Coffee. Together, they create a harmonious balance of creamy textures and coffee richness, making for a dessert pairing that’s luxurious yet comforting. 

Sweet and spicy: 
Coffee: Jacobs Kronung 
Pairing: Baked coffee doughnuts 
These delicious baked coffee doughnuts, with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, are perfectly complemented by the bold yet balanced flavours of Jacobs Kronung. The coffee’s depth brings out the warm, spiced elements of the doughnuts, elevating the entire experience. 

COMPETITION: 

Share your favourite coffee and dessert pairing recipe, using Jacobs and stand a chance to win one of four coffee hampers containing: 

  • 3 Jacobs Cadbury Mochas (Wholenut, Caramel and Milk chocolate flavours) 
  • A coffee mug 
  • 3 Cadbury slabs (Same flavours as above) 
  • 1 Jacobs Krönung 200g Instant coffee 
  • 1 Jacobs Gold 200g Instant coffee 

The competition closes Sunday, 29 September 2024 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

  • Includes delivery
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

CLICK TO ENTER

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Powerful wind destroys homes in Lenasia South
Crime Gauteng police destroy alcohol to fight crime
South Africa ‘Action must be taken’: MPs warned that 8 million South Africans could soon be without water
News Last laugh? Pravin Gordhan insisted on SAA flight to ‘final destination’ 
News Malema: EFF leadership said ‘hell no’ to possible Shivambu return

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES