WIN 1 of 4 JACOBS coffee hampers!

Stand to WIN 1 of 4 Jacobs coffee product hampers valued at R700 each, celebrating Heritage Month and the role of coffee in SA culture.

Heritage Month is a perfect opportunity to honour South Africa’s vibrant traditions. Jacobs coffee invites you to elevate your coffee breaks with some coffee infused local desserts.

By exploring the nuances of coffee profiles, consumers can turn an everyday coffee break into a gourmet experience.

Jacobs has crafted a guide to help pair coffee blends with delicious, local-inspired desserts, showcasing how coffee can beautifully complement sweet treats:

Rich and chocolatey:

Coffee: Jacobs Mocha

Pairing: Mocha Cake Pops

These bite-sized cake pops combine rich mocha flavours, and when paired with the velvety smoothness of Jacobs Mocha Instant Coffee, the bold coffee flavour enhances the sweetness and texture of the dessert, making for a decadent, indulgent pairing.

Smooth and creamy:

Coffee: Jacobs Gold

Pairing: Creamy Mocha Cheesecake

The silky smoothness of this cheesecake, with its mocha infusion, pairs effortlessly with the mellow notes of Jacobs Gold Instant Coffee. Together, they create a harmonious balance of creamy textures and coffee richness, making for a dessert pairing that’s luxurious yet comforting.

Sweet and spicy:

Coffee: Jacobs Kronung

Pairing: Baked coffee doughnuts

These delicious baked coffee doughnuts, with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, are perfectly complemented by the bold yet balanced flavours of Jacobs Kronung. The coffee’s depth brings out the warm, spiced elements of the doughnuts, elevating the entire experience.

COMPETITION:

Share your favourite coffee and dessert pairing recipe, using Jacobs and stand a chance to win one of four coffee hampers containing:

3 Jacobs Cadbury Mochas (Wholenut, Caramel and Milk chocolate flavours)

A coffee mug

3 Cadbury slabs (Same flavours as above)

1 Jacobs Krönung 200g Instant coffee

1 Jacobs Gold 200g Instant coffee

The competition closes Sunday, 29 September 2024 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

Includes delivery

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.