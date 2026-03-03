KZN stem schools set pace for South Africa's innovation drive

Two KwaZulu-Natal schools are producing innovators alongside near-perfect matric results.

South Africa’s back-to-school campaign opened with a spotlight on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) excellence.

Last month, schools across northern KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the department of science, technology and innovation, with standout visits to the Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence in Ndumo and the Anton Lembede Maths, Science and Technology (MST) Academy in Durban.

These institutions are rewriting the story of education.

Anton Lembede MST Academy posted a flawless 100% matric pass rate in 2025, while Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence followed with an impressive 98%.

But the real headline lies beyond the numbers: these schools are incubators of innovation, producing pupils who design solar-powered vehicles, win national science competitions and pioneer green energy solutions.

In 2024, Sqiniseko Mpontshane captured national attention by designing an autonomous, solar-powered vehicle, earning a silver medal at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

His achievement illustrates what STEM education does: it empowers young minds to think boldly, creatively and responsibly about the world.

At Anton Lembede, innovation is reinforced through a dynamic curriculum that introduces pupils to concepts before they enter the classroom.

This model transforms traditional teaching into deep engagement, critical thinking and problem-solving – the very skills demanded by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The academy recently won the energy efficiency schools competition, securing R60 000 in energy-saving products for its pioneering green design ideas.

Once again, STEM education is not only shaping careers, but shaping responsible citizens.

For a developing nation, STEM education drives innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness. It remains one of the strongest pathways for young people to break intergenerational cycles of poverty.

The departments of science, technology and innovation, as well as basic education, maintain a strategic partnership to strengthen MST education in South Africa.

This collaboration focuses on building the STEM pipeline from school to higher education, developing teachers and promoting 4IR skills such as coding.

The goal is to develop a society that is knowledgeable about science, critically engaged and scientifically literate. Schools form the foundation for this vision.

To strengthen it, deliberate efforts are being made to improve pupils’ attitudes toward MST subjects by providing opportunities for active, meaningful engagement.

The South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement – an initiative of the department of science, technology and innovation – offers targeted interventions that employ inquiry-based teaching approaches, equipping teachers and pupils with tools to cultivate critical thinking and creativity.

These efforts ensure schools remain powerful engines for developing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

The achievements of Anton Lembede MST Academy, Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence and many others across the country must be celebrated and supported. Excellence is not limited to KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Development Plan 2030 calls for increasing the number of pupils eligible for university-level maths and science to 450 000 by the end of the decade.

It also challenges us to re-energise these subjects through digital literacy, stronger teacher training and partnerships.

Yet policy alone cannot inspire a child to dream of being a scientist or engineer. Schools, teachers and communities do that.

These institutions demonstrate that when pupils have access to quality STEM education, they excel and innovate. Their stories affirm a simple truth: South Africa does not lack talent; it only needs platforms.

Industry, manufacturing leaders, and financial institutions must deepen efforts to expose pupils in underserved communities to modern laboratories, robotics and digital infrastructure.

If we are serious about driving economic growth and closing inequality gaps, then supporting STEM-focused schools is essential, not optional.

The future innovators of South Africa are already sitting in our classrooms. Our task now is to ensure they have every opportunity to shine.

