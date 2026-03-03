Controversy as advocate allegedly appointed to top legal post without process

Alleged irregularities in appointing Advocate Moremane highlight concerns of political interference and violations of public service regulations.

The North West department of education has been marred by allegations of irregularly appointing a lawyer to a senior position in what insiders describe as a clear breach of public service hiring regulations.

Advocate Tumisang Moremane was allegedly appointed as director of legal services within the department in 2023 without a formal recruitment process, according to insiders with knowledge of the matter.

There was reportedly no advertised post, no shortlisting process and no interview panel convened before he assumed duties.

Calls grow for investigation after lawyer’s appointment

At the time, the human resources delegations were vested in the hands of education MEC Viola Motsumi, effectively placing the authority for the appointment at a political level.

Intensifying the controversy were reported difficulties in processing Moremane’s salary through standard payroll systems.

Sources say he was, at one stage, paid as a consultant or service provider, rather than as a formally appointed employee.

“According to payment records, he was remunerated through a system code referred to as TSM5, which is typically used for one-time vendors, overseas travel claims, court-ordered payments and university transfers,” an official said.

According to the official, the use of the code for a salaried individual has raised concerns about whether proper employment protocols were followed and whether internal controls were bypassed.

Unlawful employment can attract financial penalty

In terms of regulations issued by the department of public service and administration, the unlawful employment of a person in the public service can attract a financial penalty of up to R100 000, the insider said.

Sanctions may apply, depending on the nature and severity of the breach, including disciplinary action against responsible officials.

“This is clearly jobs for comrades,” another official said. “The matter calls for a deeper investigation because this is not an isolated case. The matter was exposed in June 2023, but nothing has been done.”

It is unclear whether any internal investigation has been instituted or whether the appointment has since been regularised.

Moremane referred questions to the departmental spokesperson, Vuyo Mantshule, who had not replied by the time of publication.

Dodgy appointments

Efforts to obtain comment from the department’s MEC’s office were unsuccessful.

Motsumi is no stranger to alleged dodgy appointments.

In 2023, her department allegedly appointed the former deputy director-general from the office of the premier, Buti Chuma, to a non-existing portfolio.