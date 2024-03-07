WIN: 2-night adventure stay at Komati Gorge Lodge valued at R9 980

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at Komati Gorge Lodge including a picnic, sunset game drive and other exciting activities!

Traveling to one of the most luxurious Lodges in Mpumalanga like Komati Gorge Lodge is nothing special, but after all the unexciting scenery between Machadodorp and Carolina, the sight of our 4 Star Lodge nestled in a breathtaking mini canyon is a surprising sight indeed.

From the towering red rock faces, the abundant aloe plants and the wildlife that roams the reserve, this 4 Star Lodge is surrounded by breathtaking things to see and can offer you more than just luxury accommodation. Our rooms, suites and cottages are individually and stylishly decorated to suit our guests’ needs and they are all serviced every day. They are all thatch-roofed and equipped with all kinds of commodities for your convenience.

This 4 Star Lodge is one of the only Lodges in Mpumalanga that has a fly fishing dam on the property and about 12km of the Komati River runs through the reserve. There are quite a few designated spots for fly fishing along this stretch of the river and, chances are good, you will catch a nice big trout or yellowfish during the course of your stay with us. Unlike all the other Lodges in Mpumalanga, Komati Gorge Lodge has over 10 outdoor activities for your entertainment. Some of these include Horse Riding, Rock Climbing and 4X4 Game drives, to name but a few. We are a 4 Star Lodge that also offer Spa Treatments and a select few massages to take off that edge, all subject to advance booking.

https://komatigorge.co.za/

info@komatigorge.co.za

https://www.facebook.com/komatigorgelodge

https://www.instagram.com/komatigorge_lodge/

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Kruger & surrounds safari competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night adventure stay for 2 people sharing at Komati Gorge lodge in the new Aloe suite

Subject to availability

Full board & lodging

All meals included

A picnic for two at Blue Lagoon

A sunset game drive and sundowners

Dinner 1 night in the Boma

Horse riding, fly fishing, canoeing

Clay pigeon shooting (can be swapped with archery or tubing down the Komati river)

Excludes: any land and air transfers not stipulated above; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; drinks not mentioned above; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature

any land and air transfers not stipulated above; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; drinks not mentioned above; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.