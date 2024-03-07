WIN: 2-night stay at Highgrove House County Hotel valued at R19 000

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at Highgrove House Country Hotel in an executive suite with private sauna, shower and pool!

Highgrove House, situated on a 64 hectare (158 acres) farm, 20 minutes away from Kruger National Park, combines distinctive accommodation in Mpumalanga along with gourmet cuisine and a hideaway pastoral setting offering sweeping views over the Mpumalanga Lowveld valley. As the guest list for accommodation is limited to just sixteen people, 8 garden suites, personal service is assured. Highgrove House was voted best small boutique hotel for several years in South Africa.

The original Colonial Farmstead was constructed sometime around the turn of the 18th century and was renovated and revamped in 1988, when the exquisite accommodation suites were constructed. In 1991 Highgrove House opened its door as a five star country hotel. The renovations have retained the character of the era whilst ensuring that todays guests luxuriate in modern comforts, with total privacy and personal service. Aged Jacaranda trees provide an enchanting entrance avenue. Fine collection of antiques and Persian carpets adorns the reception rooms, warmed by crackling wood fires when winters chill sets in.

Mrs Kathy Russell attained the beautiful property in 2008 after spending one night. She fell in love with the avenue of Jacaranda trees, the surrounding forests married to the English Colonial ambience and great cuisine. In October 2013 the Orchard Spa with 10 treatments opened its doors to in-house and day Spa guests. The spacious treatment rooms and view over the valley and the professional service from our staff has made this one of the best Spas in the region. In June 2014 Highgrove House Luxury Tours started operating, transferring guests from Johannesburg (O.R.Tambo) or KMIA airports to the little hidden paradise. The in-house Tours Company make use of luxury air-conditioned vehicles, and the very popular Panorama Tour and Animal Interaction Tours with visits to Moholoholo Sanctuary and Hoedspruit Endangered Species centre and Jessica the world’s famous hippo, brings a smile to each guest. A Kruger National park day tour is a highlight and you can escape the intense heat when returning the escarpment.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Kruger & surrounds safari competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at Highgrove House Country Hotel in an executive suite.

Subject to availability

Dinner, bed & breakfast & a bottle of wine

Executive suite consists of lounge area, fireplace, private sauna, outside shower and private pool, private garden and terrace overlooking the farm

Couples back & neck massage

Full use of spa amenities including jacuzzi & steam shower

Excludes: any land and air transfers; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

