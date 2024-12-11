Water crisis: Concerns raised over Rand Water’s planned repairs in Joburg

As Joburg faces a water crisis exacerbated by infrastructure issues, WaterCAN calls for transparent communication.

WaterCAN has raised concerns over Rand Water’s planned repair at the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes pump stations, which is set for 13 – 16 December 2024 amid the water crisis in Johannesburg.

During a crucial time, the 86-hour project is expected to affect the water supply to thousands of families.

Dr Ferrial Adam, Executive Manager of WaterCAN said the company acknowledges the importance of maintenance, yet they condemn the authorities’ poorly timed decision to initiate the shutdown, which will inevitably cause disruption.

“Many communities are still reeling from recent water shortages and protests. Residents of Johannesburg deserve a break from these repeated disruptions,” he said.

CoJ loses 30% of its water supply

“If this maintenance was planned, why has there been no consultation or explanation and communication? Why schedule it for the first long weekend of the festive season?”

According to the organisation, Johannesburg is losing about 30% of its water supply due to leaks in the water pipeline network, reservoirs, and pump stations, which are made worse by the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Both municipal and national water organisations have presented their turnaround plans throughout the last month, highlighting the necessity of service delivery and infrastructure upgrades.

“While these strategies are essential, they lack clear communication and practical details, making it difficult to gain public trust and support. In a context where trust between communities and the government is already strained, a thoughtful and inclusive approach is critical,” said Adam.

‘Public dissatisfaction’

Johannesburg Water and Rand Water have been urged by WaterCAN to be more open about the upkeep.

Furthermore, Adam warned that the communication and consultation regarding this latest project has only deepened ‘public dissatisfaction’.

“As far as WaterCAN could establish, private contractors were hired for the maintenance operation.

“We would like to know who was hired, and if it is possible for this company to postpone this project without penalising Rand Water or charging them for standing time?” he questioned.

WaterCAN strongly encouraged Rand Water and Johannesburg Water to act responsibly if this project goes forward by interacting with the impacted communities and offering a thorough strategy to minimise interruptions.

“Residents cannot be expected to endure further uncertainty and hardship without adequate communication or contingency plans,” concluded Adam.

