WIN: 2-night stay at Plains Camp @ Rhino Walking Safaris valued at R30 800

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at Plains Camp @ Rhino Walking Safaris including a short walking trail and game drive!

The ultimate safari experience has got to be discovering nature on a walking trail. Plains Camp, on the only officially declared wilderness concession in the Kruger National Park was established specifically to provide this unique and exciting experience. Plains Camp’s focus is on exploring the 12 000 hectares of unspoilt reserve allocated for our exclusive use on foot, with short game drives to finish off afternoon walks. It is an intimate 4 tent glamping experience where you can take in the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of nature on foot, study the little things we so often miss and revel in encounters with big game at their own level.

Our trails’ guides are highly qualified and experienced conservationists.

This respect is reflected in the camp itself, a shady tented haven which nestles under a thicket of knobthorn trees, overlooking the Timbetene Plain and waterhole. The décor is reminiscent of a bygone era of luxury, with authentic antiques and the finest white linens. With only four en-suite tents, the ambience and service is personal and intimate.

For the adventurous, a walk to the Sleep-Out Decks can be booked. The Sleep-Out is an activity done from Plains Camp and is just the most amazing experience. While not everyone wants to “rough it” out in the bush, those who try it find this an unrivalled bush experience. It is of course weather permitting so should the weather take a turn for the worse, your tent will be waiting for you 😉. Here, it is just you, high up on a giant jungle gym in the middle of the bush under a blanket of stars (with your guide). We always say, ‘it may not be 5 star accommodation, but it is a MILLION STAR experience’.

Plains Camp @ Rhino Walking Safaris

Website: www.rws.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RhinoWalkingSafarisKruger/

@RhinoWalkingSafarisKruger

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rhinowalkingsafaris/

@RhinoWalkingSafaris

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RhinoWalking

@RhinoWalking

iBrochure: http://wetu.com/iBrochure/en/Launch/13208/Plains_Camp_Home_of_Rhino_Walking_Safaris/Landing

Google 360: https://streetview.360imagefilm.com/tour/WJ3TWeMjc4WJl2TWeGs9V/Rhino_Walking_Safaris__Kruger_Park

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Kruger & surrounds safari competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at Plains Camp @ Rhino Walking Safaris.

Voucher is valid until 1 March 2025 – cannot be used over public holidays/school holidays/long weekends/Easter and excludes travel in August

Bookings can only be made 45 days prior to travel

Accommodation

Meals (brunch, high tea & dinner), teas & coffees

2 activities per day – 4 hour walking trail in the morning and a short walk and game drive in the evening. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of wine, local beer, cider or soft drink on the late afternoon/evening game drive

Transfers between Rhino Post Safari Lodge and Plains Camp at scheduled times

Excludes: any land and air transfers not stipulated above; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks (except for the drink on the evening game drive as described above); laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature

any land and air transfers not stipulated above; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks (except for the drink on the evening game drive as described above); laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.