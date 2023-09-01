Competitions September 1, 2023 | 11:15 am

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

2 minute read

1 Sep 2023

11:15 am

WIN: 3 pairs of men’s or women’s Archfit Skechers valued at R1 999 each up for grabs!

By Enid Mathieson - Commercial Project Manager

Subscribe to The Citizen Premium this Heritage Month and three lucky readers will have the chance to walk away with a pair of men's or women's Archfit Skechers!

WIN: 3 pairs of men's or women’s Archfit Skechers valued at R1 999 each up for grabs!

Image supplied

THE ULTIMATE COMFORT SOLUTION: Podiatrist designed shape, Comfort arch support, machine washable.

To find out more, visit Facebook: @Apparelsa – Skechers Stores ZAR

Prize includes

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, three lucky readers will win a pair of Archfit Skechers valued at R1 999 including the following items:

* Delivery

* Prize excludes any items not mentioned

How to enter

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry.

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight

T&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering this competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and competition rules as published.

Automatic entry valid for all new 1 and 12-month subscriptions taken out during the competition period. Only new subscriptions taken out during the competition period will get an entry into this draw. Competition will run online and in the newspaper.

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe