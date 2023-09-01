WIN: 3 pairs of men’s or women’s Archfit Skechers valued at R1 999 each up for grabs!

Subscribe to The Citizen Premium this Heritage Month and three lucky readers will have the chance to walk away with a pair of men's or women's Archfit Skechers!

THE ULTIMATE COMFORT SOLUTION: Podiatrist designed shape, Comfort arch support, machine washable.

To find out more, visit Facebook: @Apparelsa – Skechers Stores ZAR

Prize includes

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, three lucky readers will win a pair of Archfit Skechers valued at R1 999 including the following items:

* Delivery

* Prize excludes any items not mentioned

How to enter

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry.

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight

T&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering this competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and competition rules as published.

Automatic entry valid for all new 1 and 12-month subscriptions taken out during the competition period. Only new subscriptions taken out during the competition period will get an entry into this draw. Competition will run online and in the newspaper.