Man shoots at four women, killing one in Durban

Police are still investigating the relationship between the victims and suspect.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot at five people, killing one and injuring three in Durban on Sunday.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the shooting happened outside their rented house on Adelaide Tambo Road in Durban North.

ALSO READ: Police investigating after at least 8 killed in Khayelitsha mass shooting

Four foreign women of Asian origin were reportedly sitting in one room of their rented house when they were joined by an Asian man.

On arrival, the four women asked the man to accompany them to the nearby shopping centre.

“When the women and their friend were getting inside the vehicle, another man, also an Asian, emerged from inside the house and fired shots,” said Netshiunda.

“One woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, whereas the other women were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.”

ALSO READ: Car thieves get away after shooting guard outside Affies

The man who was with them escaped unharmed.

The Citizen understands there may have been illegal activities happening in the house before the shooting.

Investigations are underway to establish the motive of the shooting and the relations between the suspect and the victims.

Blue light gang shooting

In a separate incident in Mpumalanga, three suspected members of a blue light gang were killed during a shootout with police on Sunday.

Police received information about a gang, which allegedly commits blue light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg.

They allegedly use a white Toyota Hilux.

ALSO READ: Four killed, seven wounded in Limpopo taxi rank shooting

A multidisciplinary team traced the suspects to N3 highway, Grootvlei in Mpumalanga, said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“The vehicle was spotted with blue lights on. The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni,” said Muridili.

“The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. Three suspects were fatally shot and one suspect managed to flee the scene on foot.”

The police seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, blue lights and the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigations continue.

WATCH: KZN police investigating shooting of MK Party member in apparent hit