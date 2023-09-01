WIN: A chest freezer filled with Dinnerbox meals for a month valued at R7 000!

Enter for a chance to win a chest freezer filled with Dinnerbox meals to simply heat, eat, yum, repeat!

Dinnerbox offers a diverse array of chef-prepared, frozen pre-cooked meals that are ready to eat in just minutes. We don’t just love food, we respect it. That’s why we steer clear of preservatives, stabilisers, and MSG. We handpick fresh, local produce daily, celebrating the season’s best to serve you varied, tantalising meals that never taste ordinary. From everyday favourites to dietary-specific options, our meals cater to a variety of tastes and nutritional needs, all at an affordable price. Plus, our DinnerDosh loyalty program rewards you for every meal you order.

With Dinnerbox, it’s as simple as “Heat, Eat, Yum, Repeat”. We take care of the meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking so you don’t have to. Your chosen meals are delivered straight to your doorstep, ready to heat and eat. Our efficient delivery and top-notch customer service ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience every time. Our process is not only about delivering meals, it’s about delivering convenience, taste, and quality while giving you back the time you deserve. With Dinnerbox, delicious meals and more time are just a few clicks away.

At Dinnerbox, we believe that good food shouldn’t come at the cost of your precious time. We understand that everyone deserves to savour delicious, wholesome meals without sacrificing hours in the kitchen. We want to free you up to focus on the things that truly matter to you – pursuing passions, spending time with loved ones, and simply enjoying life.

To find out more, visit www.dinnerbox.co.za

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

*A 195L chest freezer filled with approximately 30 frozen pre-cooked Dinnerbox meals for a month

*Delivery

*Make and model of chest freezer dependent on winner’s location and what can be purchased in their area

*The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

How to enter

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.