By Carien Grobler

29 Apr 2024

King Charles resumes public duties amidst health recovery

King Charles

Kind Charles Picture: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles will resume his public duties this week, following a brief period of stepping back due to health reasons.

“His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the palace announced on X.

“To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center on Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.

The statement also mentioned that Charles and Camilla will host Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their state visit to Britain in June.

Additionally, a new portrait of Charles and Camilla, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington, was released to commemorate the first anniversary of their coronation on 6 May 2024.

The upcoming anniversary holds a special significance, as the palace expressed gratitude, stating “Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

On 5 February, the palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, although details regarding the type and severity were not disclosed. The cancer was detected during a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Following his diagnosis, Charles commenced a regimen of regular treatments, prompting doctors to advise him to postpone public-facing duties.

Acknowledging the outpour of support, Charles expressed gratitude, saying, “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

His health crisis coincides with a challenging period for the British royal family, with Kate Middleton’s recent announcement of her own cancer diagnosis. Her cancer was discovered during a planned abdominal surgery in January.

