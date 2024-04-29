Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

29 Apr 2024

Pirates provide shock injury update on Thabiso Lebitso

Pirates have released a statement revealing that Lebitso has broken a collarbone.

Thabiso Lebitso of Orlando Pirates injured during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have provided an update on defender Thabiso Lebitso, who sustained an injury during the DStv Premiership game against Royal AM on Sunday.

Lebitso was stretchered off the field in the 17th minute during the 4-0 win over Thwihli Thwahla at the Harry Gwala Stadium. He was replaced by Thabiso Monyane.

Pirates have released a statement revealing that Lebitso has broken a collarbone.

“The game between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM has brought mixed news,” read the club statement.
“Just as Orlando Pirates celebrated a commanding 4-0 victory over Royal AM in an all-important DStv Premiership on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers have suffered a significant setback with the injury to Thabiso Lebitso.

“The Bucs medical team has revealed to OrlandoPiratesfc.com that the 28-year-old right-back has suffered a broken collarbone, which requires surgical intervention. The prognosis of how long Lebitso will be out for will be known post his procedure.”

