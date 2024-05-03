Competitions

WIN free tickets to SCHULBASAR!

6 lucky readers stand a chance to WIN 5 tickets each to the Deutsche Internationale Schulbasar valued at R190 each!

The Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg’s Schulbasar makes a return this year and we are running a competition for free tickets.

Find out more about this event which is over a century old and is the most authentic German experience in Johannesburg by clicking here: https://dsj.co.za/schulbasar/

grab your tickets from Howler by clicking here: https://www.howler.co.za/events/schulbasar-2024-30cf

Children under the age of 12 get in for FREE!

The competition closes Monday, 20 May 2024 at midnight.

Deutsche Internationale Schule reminds you to drink responsibly.

Deutsche Internationale Schule supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons Under the Age of 18 years.

The competition will run online only.

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

