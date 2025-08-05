Win: Tapputi’s new ENIGMA Perfume Creams combo sets valued at R3 000 each!

Unlock the Mystery of ENIGMA: Tapputi's Bold New Fragrance Collection & stand a chance to win 1 of 3 combo perfume creams & fragrance sets!

Unlock the Mystery of ENIGMA: Tapputi’s Bold New Fragrance Collection + A Chance to Win!

Tapputi, a brand steeped in ancient wisdom and modern innovation, proudly unveils its latest sensory masterpiece: ENIGMA — a fragrance that whispers mystery, confidence, and allure in every note. Paired with our luxurious new Perfume Creams, this collection is designed for fragrance lovers who seek more than scent — they seek experience.

Introducing ENIGMA

More than just a perfume, ENIGMA is a statement. Sultry, sophisticated, and endlessly intriguing, it captures the essence of contrast — deep yet airy, bold yet inviting. Inspired by the complexity of the human spirit, ENIGMA lingers long after you’ve left the room. 6 refillable 5ml bottles beautifully packaged and easy to carry around with you. Top up day or night.

The Art of Perfume Creams

Our Perfume Creams are a modern twist on ancient ritual. These silky, skin-loving creams deliver long-lasting fragrance with the added benefits of hydration and softness. Perfect for layering or wearing alone, they are ideal for those who want their scent to stay close and last long — with no alcohol, only pure scent and nourishing botanicals. Our new collection boasts 6 x fragrances – one for every mood and season.

Tapputi is inspired by the world’s first recorded chemist and perfumer, Tapputi Belatekallim. Our Egyptian Perfume Oils are crafted using time-honored methods and rare botanical ingredients. Rich, earthy, and evocative, they connect you to the ancient world through the power of scent.

This is your chance to immerse yourself in a truly exquisite scent ritual — for free.

Ethically Sourced. Responsibly Crafted.

At Tapputi, we believe in beauty with a conscience. All our products are made using ethically sourced ingredients and are responsibly crafted with sustainability and integrity at the heart of every bottle and jar. Because what you put on your skin matters — to you and to the world.

Enter now and experience the essence of mystery, beauty, and heritage with Tapputi.

The competition closes Sunday, 31 August 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

