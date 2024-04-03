WIN tickets to the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with SAVANNA
3 lucky readers stand to WIN DOUBLE tickets for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with Savanna taking place Sunday, 7 April 2024!
Tickets for this competition are valid for Sunday, 7 April 2024 @ the Sandton Convention Centre.
The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will make its debut from 5-7 April 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The 3-day festival will host 4 performance areas and boasts close to 50 local and Pan African comics.
|Start Time
|Show/ Action
|Venue/ Location
|Featuring
|15:00
|Doors Open
|Entrance to foyer 4
|15:30
|Die Flying Dutchmen
|Comedy Club Stage
|Melt Sieberhagen & Hannes Brummer
|16:00
|Social Media Live
|Social Media Stage
|Dalin Oliver
|16:30
|Light, Dark & Loco
|Comedy Club Stage
|Jam Jam the Comedian & Rory Petzer
|17:00
|Social Media Live
|Social Media Stage
|18:00
|Laughter Unleashed
|Main Stage
|Skhumba Hlope, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing, Chris Mapane & Dalin Oliver (MC)
|20:30
|Gala Show
|Main Stage
|Eddie Griffin (USA), Alfred Adriaan, Eugene Khosa & Rob Van Vuuren (MC)
Doors to main venue open 45 minutes before performance.
Doors to Comedy Club Venue open 15 minutes before performance.
No Entry after start/ No flash photography.
By entering the Venue you consent to being filmed for broadcast.
No exit during filming.
Ticketing Options:
General Access Festival Pass
- Access to all stages
- Access to all brand experiences
Golden Circle Festival Pass
- Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
- Access to all stages
- Access to all brand experiences
VIP Festival Pass
- Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
- Access to all stages
- Access to general VIP area
- Exclusive access cash bar
- Canapes served between performances
VVIP Lounge Festival Pass
- Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
- Access to all stages
- Access tol VIP Lounge
- Open bar
- Canapes served between performances
Disabled Area (Block B) – R425 pp
For Disabled Area bookings, kindly email: info@ticketpros.co.za
General enquires & commercial opportunities, please email hello@laugh-africa.com
Age Restriction: No under 18s
Pass Outs Allowed.
Prohibited Items: Own food and drinks; Weapons
Permitted Items: None specified
What Parking facilities are available at the venue: Undercover parking
What Disabled facilities are available at the venue: Yes (ramps, elevators)
Are refreshments available at the venue: Yes
|Section
|Ages 18+ Early Bird
|Ages 18+
|General Access Back
|R340.00
|General Access Front
|R439.20
|Golden Circle
|R772.00
|VVIP Private Room
|R5,000.00
|VVIP Sponsor Lounge
|R5,000.00
Maude Street, Sandton, 2196
The competition will run online only.
The competition closes Thursday, 4 April 2024 at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
T&Cs apply:
- Tickets include free entry only
- Winners will be accommodated at the Savanna VIP Suite & only drinks will be served
Premium members will not get an automatic entry due to the nature of the competition.