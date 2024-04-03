Competitions

3 Apr 2024

WIN tickets to the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with SAVANNA

3 lucky readers stand to WIN DOUBLE tickets for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with Savanna taking place Sunday, 7 April 2024!

Tickets for this competition are valid for Sunday, 7 April 2024 @ the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will make its debut from 5-7 April 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 3-day festival will host 4 performance areas and boasts close to 50 local and Pan African comics.

Start TimeShow/ ActionVenue/ LocationFeaturing
15:00Doors OpenEntrance to foyer 4
15:30Die Flying DutchmenComedy Club StageMelt Sieberhagen & Hannes Brummer
16:00Social Media LiveSocial Media StageDalin Oliver
16:30Light, Dark & LocoComedy Club StageJam Jam the Comedian & Rory Petzer
17:00Social Media LiveSocial Media Stage
18:00Laughter UnleashedMain StageSkhumba Hlope, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing, Chris Mapane & Dalin Oliver (MC)
20:30Gala ShowMain StageEddie Griffin (USA), Alfred Adriaan, Eugene Khosa & Rob Van Vuuren (MC)


Doors to main venue open 45 minutes before performance.

Doors to Comedy Club Venue open 15 minutes before performance.

No Entry after start/ No flash photography.

By entering the Venue you consent to being filmed for broadcast.

No exit during filming.

Ticketing Options:

General Access Festival Pass

  • Access to all stages
  • Access to all brand experiences

Golden Circle Festival Pass

  • Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
  • Access to all stages
  • Access to all brand experiences

VIP Festival Pass

  • Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
  • Access to all stages
  • Access to general VIP area
  • Exclusive access cash bar
  • Canapes served between performances

VVIP Lounge Festival Pass

  • Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage
  • Access to all stages
  • Access tol VIP Lounge
  • Open bar
  • Canapes served between performances

Disabled Area (Block B) – R425 pp

For Disabled Area bookings, kindly email: info@ticketpros.co.za

General enquires & commercial opportunities, please email hello@laugh-africa.com

www.laugh-africa.com

Age Restriction: No under 18s

Pass Outs Allowed.

Prohibited Items: Own food and drinks; Weapons

Permitted Items: None specified

What Parking facilities are available at the venue: Undercover parking

What Disabled facilities are available at the venue: Yes (ramps, elevators)

Are refreshments available at the venue: Yes

   

SectionAges 18+ Early BirdAges 18+
General Access BackR340.00 
General Access FrontR439.20 
Golden CircleR772.00 
VVIP Private Room R5,000.00
VVIP Sponsor Lounge R5,000.00

Maude Street, Sandton, 2196

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Thursday, 4 April 2024 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

T&Cs apply:

  • Tickets include free entry only
  • Winners will be accommodated at the Savanna VIP Suite & only drinks will be served

Premium members will not get an automatic entry due to the nature of the competition.

CLICK TO ENTER

