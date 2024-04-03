WIN tickets to the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with SAVANNA

3 lucky readers stand to WIN DOUBLE tickets for the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival with Savanna taking place Sunday, 7 April 2024!

Tickets for this competition are valid for Sunday, 7 April 2024 @ the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival will make its debut from 5-7 April 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 3-day festival will host 4 performance areas and boasts close to 50 local and Pan African comics.

Start Time Show/ Action Venue/ Location Featuring 15:00 Doors Open Entrance to foyer 4 15:30 Die Flying Dutchmen Comedy Club Stage Melt Sieberhagen & Hannes Brummer 16:00 Social Media Live Social Media Stage Dalin Oliver 16:30 Light, Dark & Loco Comedy Club Stage Jam Jam the Comedian & Rory Petzer 17:00 Social Media Live Social Media Stage 18:00 Laughter Unleashed Main Stage Skhumba Hlope, Conrad Koch & Chester Missing, Chris Mapane & Dalin Oliver (MC) 20:30 Gala Show Main Stage Eddie Griffin (USA), Alfred Adriaan, Eugene Khosa & Rob Van Vuuren (MC)



Doors to main venue open 45 minutes before performance.

Doors to Comedy Club Venue open 15 minutes before performance.

No Entry after start/ No flash photography.

By entering the Venue you consent to being filmed for broadcast.

No exit during filming.

Ticketing Options:

General Access Festival Pass

Access to all stages

Access to all brand experiences

Golden Circle Festival Pass

Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage

Access to all stages

Access to all brand experiences

VIP Festival Pass

Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage

Access to all stages

Access to general VIP area

Exclusive access cash bar

Canapes served between performances

VVIP Lounge Festival Pass

Premier seats at the Savanna Main Stage

Access to all stages

Access tol VIP Lounge

Open bar

Canapes served between performances

Disabled Area (Block B) – R425 pp

For Disabled Area bookings, kindly email: info@ticketpros.co.za

General enquires & commercial opportunities, please email hello@laugh-africa.com

www.laugh-africa.com

Age Restriction: No under 18s

Pass Outs Allowed.

Prohibited Items: Own food and drinks; Weapons

Permitted Items: None specified

What Parking facilities are available at the venue: Undercover parking

What Disabled facilities are available at the venue: Yes (ramps, elevators)

Are refreshments available at the venue: Yes

Section Ages 18+ Early Bird Ages 18+ General Access Back R340.00 General Access Front R439.20 Golden Circle R772.00 VVIP Private Room R5,000.00 VVIP Sponsor Lounge R5,000.00

Maude Street, Sandton, 2196

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Thursday, 4 April 2024 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

T&Cs apply:

Tickets include free entry only

Winners will be accommodated at the Savanna VIP Suite & only drinks will be served

Premium members will not get an automatic entry due to the nature of the competition.