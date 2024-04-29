WATCH: Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ sweeps Metro FM Music Awards 2024

"I thought I was dreaming, but am seeing my dreams becoming a reality."

Imithandazo hitmaker Mthunzi was one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 (MMA24) as Kabza De Small led the pack with four awards.

The prestigious awards were held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Freedom Day, Saturday, 27 April, hosted by the dynamic duo Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho and Luthando “LootLove” Shosha.

Mthunzi scooped three awards for his hit song, Imithandazo: Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best Amapiano Song.

The musician worked with Kabza Da Small, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline, and Umthakathi Kush on the song.

“I am very excited and thankful to everyone that worked with me on the song and also to my fans, thank you,” he told The Citizen at the awards ceremony.

Taking to Instagram after the awards, Mthunsi wrote: I thought I was dreaming, but am seeing my dreams becoming a reality. Thank you for the love. Thank you to Metro FM, it is indeed #blacktothefuture.

“A big thank you to The King Of Amapiano himself Kabza De Small. ‘I am putting you on a challenge,’ these were his words. To my team family, friends, and fans you guys made it all possible Ngiyabonga.”

Winners in each category walked away with R50 000, while the prize for the Song of the Year was a whooping R150 000, courtesy of the Motsepe Foundation.

Here is the full list of the MMA24 winners:

Best Gospel Album

Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

Best Jazz Album

Amandla Freedom Ensemble – Oratorio Of A Forgotten

Youth Best Produced Album

Isimo – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi

Best Collaboration

Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – ‘Imithandazo’ ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush

Song of the Year

‘Imithandazo’ – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline, and Umthakathi Kush

Artist of the Year

Lwa Ndlunkulu

Best Viral Challenge

TitoM & Yuppe – ‘Tshwala’ Bam ft. S.N.E & EeQue

Best New Artist

Nontokozo Mkhize

Best Duo/Group

Thee Legacy

Best Dance

Zakes Bantwini – ‘Mama Thula’ ft. Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA

Best Kwaito/Gqom

‘Hello’ – DJ Kotin ft. Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela Best Hip Hop • ‘Ving Rhames’ – A-REECE

Best African Pop

Bongeziwe Mabandla – ’Amaxesha’

Best Amapiano

‘Imithandazo’ – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush

Best Music Video

‘Izenzo’ – Bassie & Aymos ft. T-Man SA

Best Male

Aymos

Best Styled

Oscar Mbo

Best R&B

Mthandazo Gatya – ‘N 2 U’

Best Female

Makhadzi

Global Icon Award

Tyla

Lifetime Achievement Award

DJ Oskido

Boom Shaka

