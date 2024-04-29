WATCH: Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ sweeps Metro FM Music Awards 2024
"I thought I was dreaming, but am seeing my dreams becoming a reality."
Award-winning musician, Mthunzi. Picture: Instagram/@mthunzisa
Imithandazo hitmaker Mthunzi was one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 (MMA24) as Kabza De Small led the pack with four awards.
The prestigious awards were held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Freedom Day, Saturday, 27 April, hosted by the dynamic duo Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho and Luthando “LootLove” Shosha.
Mthunzi scooped three awards for his hit song, Imithandazo: Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best Amapiano Song.
The musician worked with Kabza Da Small, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline, and Umthakathi Kush on the song.
“I am very excited and thankful to everyone that worked with me on the song and also to my fans, thank you,” he told The Citizen at the awards ceremony.
Taking to Instagram after the awards, Mthunsi wrote: I thought I was dreaming, but am seeing my dreams becoming a reality. Thank you for the love. Thank you to Metro FM, it is indeed #blacktothefuture.
“A big thank you to The King Of Amapiano himself Kabza De Small. ‘I am putting you on a challenge,’ these were his words. To my team family, friends, and fans you guys made it all possible Ngiyabonga.”
Winners in each category walked away with R50 000, while the prize for the Song of the Year was a whooping R150 000, courtesy of the Motsepe Foundation.
Here is the full list of the MMA24 winners:
Best Gospel Album
Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
Best Jazz Album
Amandla Freedom Ensemble – Oratorio Of A Forgotten
Youth Best Produced Album
Isimo – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi
Best Collaboration
Kabza De Small & Mthunzi – ‘Imithandazo’ ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush
Song of the Year
‘Imithandazo’ – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alkaline, and Umthakathi Kush
Artist of the Year
Lwa Ndlunkulu
Best Viral Challenge
TitoM & Yuppe – ‘Tshwala’ Bam ft. S.N.E & EeQue
Best New Artist
Nontokozo Mkhize
Best Duo/Group
Thee Legacy
Best Dance
Zakes Bantwini – ‘Mama Thula’ ft. Skye Wanda, Thakzin & Suffocate SA
Best Kwaito/Gqom
‘Hello’ – DJ Kotin ft. Big Nuz, Mshayi & Mr Thela Best Hip Hop • ‘Ving Rhames’ – A-REECE
Best African Pop
Bongeziwe Mabandla – ’Amaxesha’
Best Amapiano
‘Imithandazo’ – Kabza De Small & Mthunzi ft. DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush
Best Music Video
‘Izenzo’ – Bassie & Aymos ft. T-Man SA
Best Male
Aymos
Best Styled
Oscar Mbo
Best R&B
Mthandazo Gatya – ‘N 2 U’
Best Female
Makhadzi
Global Icon Award
Tyla
Lifetime Achievement Award
DJ Oskido
Boom Shaka
