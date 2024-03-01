WIN tickets to the RAND SHOW 2024!
WHAT’S IN STORE AT THE RAND SHOW 2024
It’s that time of the year! The Rand Show, South Africa’s ultimate consumer lifestyle exhibition,
promises its best show yet with exhibitions, entertainment, events, competitions, expos, games,
rides, carnivals, and more. Following the epic success of 2023, where more than 80 000 attendees
had the time of their life, this year The Rand Show is doubling down on all the family fun!
Hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, between 28 March and 1 April 2024, the theme for
this year is ‘bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life’.
The family concept emphasises the inclusivity of the show and represents the spirit of the Rainbow
Nation. At The Rand Show there is no exclusion, as the exhibitors, activations, and show theme offer
a cross-cultural experience to be enjoyed by all.
For the daredevils out there, the Adrenaline Zone is bound to get your heart pumping with the
action as you experience the thrill of drifting, 4×4 adventures, and the much-sought-after helicopter
rides (flips included). Other outdoor activities include Go-Karting, , and old-school carnival games
and rides.
The Rand Show also brings Virtual Reality to the fore with the Meta Zone ; a mixed-reality event that
blends the physical and virtual worlds. Be prepared to push the boundaries of imagination and
technology.
The Craft Area is the perfect place for those who love a good beverage, where you can enjoy the
deliciousness of locally crafted drinks from distilleries, breweries, and wine farms around SA. Some
of SA’s best local talent will accompany the Craft Area, performing original and cover songs of your
favourite hits.
Other exciting events include The Rand Show SMME Summit on the 27th of March, the attendees are
a balanced mix of exhibitors that will amaze you with, make-up, fashion, and plenty of shopping in
the Shopping Hall. Ready yourself for a massive range of products and innovations.
This year, the Kids Zone will feature numerous activities, including a Cartoon Network Activation, a
Sci-Bono experience staging three different shows, also in attendance will be their new interactive
robots, a Pedal Power indoor Bike Park, jump zone and so much more for children – boasting
wonderful activities and plenty of fun. Kids can explore with engaging games and activities that
include a , jump zone, soccer games and educational theatre. The Dino Expo outside also promises
to thrill with immersive displays of our giant, extinct friends.
No matter what your particular fancy, The Rand Show 2024 is sure to knock your socks off.
DATE: 28 March to 01 April 2024
TIME: 09h00 -19h00 Daily
VENUE: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
ADDRESS: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091
TICKET PRICES:
Adult = R110.00
Children 3 to 12 years = R70.00
Pensioners = R70.00
Family Package: 2 adults & 2 kids (kids aged 3 – 12. Kids under 3 are free) = R 320.00
*Family package available online only
*A ticket grants access on any one day of the show; tickets can be used for 1 entry only
*Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms available throughout the site
*Dedicated bathroom with Baby changing stations available
LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS: https://rb.gy/2cwcv0
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/randshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rand_show_/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_KbLHNrRLytuW8QdtdHvxQ
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rand-show
The competition will run online & in print.
The competition closes Sunday, 24 March 2024 at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online & in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.
Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.