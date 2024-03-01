WIN tickets to the RAND SHOW 2024!

10 readers stand a chance to WIN day pass tickets valued at R110 each & 5 readers can WIN family pass tickets valued at R320 each!

WHAT’S IN STORE AT THE RAND SHOW 2024

It’s that time of the year! The Rand Show, South Africa’s ultimate consumer lifestyle exhibition,

promises its best show yet with exhibitions, entertainment, events, competitions, expos, games,

rides, carnivals, and more. Following the epic success of 2023, where more than 80 000 attendees

had the time of their life, this year The Rand Show is doubling down on all the family fun!

Hosted at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, between 28 March and 1 April 2024, the theme for

this year is ‘bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life’.

The family concept emphasises the inclusivity of the show and represents the spirit of the Rainbow

Nation. At The Rand Show there is no exclusion, as the exhibitors, activations, and show theme offer

a cross-cultural experience to be enjoyed by all.

For the daredevils out there, the Adrenaline Zone is bound to get your heart pumping with the

action as you experience the thrill of drifting, 4×4 adventures, and the much-sought-after helicopter

rides (flips included). Other outdoor activities include Go-Karting, , and old-school carnival games

and rides.

The Rand Show also brings Virtual Reality to the fore with the Meta Zone ; a mixed-reality event that

blends the physical and virtual worlds. Be prepared to push the boundaries of imagination and

technology.

The Craft Area is the perfect place for those who love a good beverage, where you can enjoy the

deliciousness of locally crafted drinks from distilleries, breweries, and wine farms around SA. Some

of SA’s best local talent will accompany the Craft Area, performing original and cover songs of your

favourite hits.

Other exciting events include The Rand Show SMME Summit on the 27th of March, the attendees are

a balanced mix of exhibitors that will amaze you with, make-up, fashion, and plenty of shopping in

the Shopping Hall. Ready yourself for a massive range of products and innovations.

This year, the Kids Zone will feature numerous activities, including a Cartoon Network Activation, a

Sci-Bono experience staging three different shows, also in attendance will be their new interactive

robots, a Pedal Power indoor Bike Park, jump zone and so much more for children – boasting

wonderful activities and plenty of fun. Kids can explore with engaging games and activities that

include a , jump zone, soccer games and educational theatre. The Dino Expo outside also promises

to thrill with immersive displays of our giant, extinct friends.

No matter what your particular fancy, The Rand Show 2024 is sure to knock your socks off.

DATE: 28 March to 01 April 2024

TIME: 09h00 -19h00 Daily

VENUE: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

ADDRESS: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

TICKET PRICES:

Adult = R110.00

Children 3 to 12 years = R70.00

Pensioners = R70.00

Family Package: 2 adults & 2 kids (kids aged 3 – 12. Kids under 3 are free) = R 320.00

*Family package available online only

*A ticket grants access on any one day of the show; tickets can be used for 1 entry only

*Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms available throughout the site

*Dedicated bathroom with Baby changing stations available

LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS: https://rb.gy/2cwcv0

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/randshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rand_show_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_KbLHNrRLytuW8QdtdHvxQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rand-show

The competition will run online & in print.

The competition closes Sunday, 24 March 2024 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online & in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.