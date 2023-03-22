WIN with SA Derby ’23

Enid Mathieson

Classic Day at Turffontein lived up to its name in every way with some exhilarating horse racing, which saw Hollywood Syndicate winning the big R1.5 million Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Classic, as Anfields Rocket stormed home to win the day’s big race.

The second round of Johannesburg’s The Championships season was one to remember, as trainer Sean Tarry’s Bless My Stars won the R1.25 million Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic, as champion jockey S’manga Khumalo held off Richard Fourie and Feather Boa in a thrilling finish.

The stunning results means there will be no overall winner of the World Sports Betting Triple Crown or Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara for three-year-olds this year, as the strong fields and competitive racing saw new champions crowned in the second leg of the series.

Classic Day emphatically ticked all the boxes that make up an exhilarating race meeting, showcasing ten fantastic races that ensured entertainment for all that attended at Turffontein and those that watched live on Racing 240.

The first feature race of the day was the World Sports Betting Hawaii Stakes, won by Sean Tarry’s Under Your Spell and ridden to victory by Luyolo Mxothwa.

Up next was the Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic (Grade 1), as Bless My Stars claimed a nail-biting win with an expert ride by S’manga “Bling” Khumalo, to the delight of trainer Tarry.

The main feature race of the day, the World Sports Betting SA Classic (Grade 1), which is part of the WSB Triple Crown which is Africa’s ultimate test for three-year-olds, was won in spectacular fashion by Anfields Rocket, thanks to a great ride by Raymond Danielson. It was a sweet victory for elated trainer Grant Maroun, who had bought the champion for just R11 000 off the Bloodstock South Africa online auction in 2020.

“What a Classic Day! The Championships season keeps delivering stunning race days and we are loving every moment of it. Well done to all the winning jockeys and winning connections on the day, for the spectacular show they put on today and thank you also for a great crowd that was in attendance at Turffiontein. It is unfortunate that there is no longer a chance to claim the big bonuses of the WSB Triple Crown and Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara series as both winners of the first lags lost out today, but that just shows the quality of the racing on the Highveld and we look forward to what the third leg of the Triple Series will bring on Derby Day on Saturday 1 April,” said Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing.

The Championships season will continue entertaining race lovers with the next meeting, Derby Day on 1 April, which will also take place at the Turffontein racecourse.

