WIN with the V&A Waterfront, CT

3 December 2025

Stand a chance to win a VIP New Year's Eve dining experience at Life Grand Café for 4 guests in CT valued at R12 800!

RING IN 2026 IN STYLE

Win a VIP New Year’s Eve Dining Experience at the V&A Waterfront

The V&A Waterfront is giving away an exclusive New Year’s Eve dining experience for four (4) at a luxury restaurant – valued at R12 800. You and three friends could be celebrating the final hours of 2025 with live performances and the ultimate front-row seat to the iconic midnight fireworks display. Expect amazing music, a lively atmosphere, and delicious food – the perfect way to end the year and celebrate with friends.

The competition closes Thursday, 17 December 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

PRIZE:

Includes: VIP New Year’s Eve Dining Experience for four (4) at a Life Grand Café (includes entry, a special New Year’s Eve set menu (valued at R12 800).

Terms & Conditions apply:

  • Prize relevant to readers residing in Cape Town only
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash
  • Does not include any land / air travel to CT
  • Capped at R12 800, the balance of the bill is for winner’s own account
  • Valid for the 31 Dec only
  • No-shows will forfeit their prize

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

