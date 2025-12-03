WIN with the V&A Waterfront, CT

Stand a chance to win a VIP New Year's Eve dining experience at Life Grand Café for 4 guests in CT valued at R12 800!
RING IN 2026 IN STYLE
Win a VIP New Year’s Eve Dining Experience at the V&A Waterfront
The V&A Waterfront is giving away an exclusive New Year’s Eve dining experience for four (4) at a luxury restaurant – valued at R12 800. You and three friends could be celebrating the final hours of 2025 with live performances and the ultimate front-row seat to the iconic midnight fireworks display. Expect amazing music, a lively atmosphere, and delicious food – the perfect way to end the year and celebrate with friends.
The competition closes Thursday, 17 December 2025 at midnight.
The competition will run online & in print.
PRIZE:
Includes: VIP New Year’s Eve Dining Experience for four (4) at a Life Grand Café (includes entry, a special New Year’s Eve set menu (valued at R12 800).
Terms & Conditions apply:
- Prize relevant to readers residing in Cape Town only
- This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash
- Does not include any land / air travel to CT
- Capped at R12 800, the balance of the bill is for winner’s own account
- Valid for the 31 Dec only
- No-shows will forfeit their prize
Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.