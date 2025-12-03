Solly Moholo to receive Sama lifetime achievement award a year after his passing

Solloy Moholo will be a recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the 31st South African Music Awards on 14 December

It’s a case of better late than never for late gospel legend Solly Moholo after the South African Music Awards (Sama) announced that he’d be a recipient of the lifetime achievement award this year.

“Solly Moholo did not just perform gospel music, he lived it, breathed it and made an entire nation dance to its truth,” said CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), Nhlanhla Sibisi, in a statement on Wednesday.

The recognition comes just more than a year after Moholo passed away. The gospel singer was ill for months before his ultimate passing.

“Even though he left us in 2024, his voice continues to uplift and inspire. This lifetime achievement award is RiSA’s heartfelt tribute to a true South African music icon whose legacy will resonate for generations,” added Sibisi.

Moholo had an illustrious career, including the release of more than 15 albums. He hailed from Soshanguve and was a lifelong member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

Moholo’s health issues

The Ke latlhile botsotsi vocalist died on 2 October 2024 in Botswana, but there were reports of his ill health leading up to his death.

The energetic singer suffered a stroke and multiple organ failure while in Botswana, where he was promoting his album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

Before this, his management had organised a prayer event and several fundraising initiatives to assist with his mounting medical bills, which had reached more than R700 000.

Plans for a nationwide fundraising tour, in collaboration with other artists, had also been announced to help cover his medical expenses and celebrate his musical legacy; however, it was too late.

31st Samas

The 31st edition of the awards is planned for 14 December, although the ceremony’s venue has yet to be announced.

At the end of November, the Sama announced that broadcasters Siyabong ‘Scoop’ Ngwekazi and Pamela Mtanga would be this year’s hosts.

