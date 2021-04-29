Awwww, Anton wishes Boity a happy birthday

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Okay. Hear us out…

Rapper Boity Thulo and actor Anton Jeftha have regularly made the headlines for their “non-relationship” status. Are they or aren’t they dating? It seems the masses want these two together and any update or lack thereof about their relationship status makes news.

It wasn’t any different when Boity celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday. With many wishing her happy birthday, Anton’s message took the spotlight.

The Legacy SA actor shared a cute message of new images of the pair, calling the businesswoman a “gift” and “light to so many”.

Happiest of birthdays @boity , you’re a gift and a light to so many, keep shining as bright as you do ✨????

Here’s a series of some fun times, and to many many more ???????? pic.twitter.com/2X2WGx3Ff4 — Anton David Jeftha (@AntonJeftha) April 28, 2021

Boity responded: “Thank you so much, A! I appreciate this so much! Thank you for everything.”

More recently Jeftha posted pics of himself and Boity responded: “Great photographer.”

Both have continued to play coy on Instagram and Twitter, sending cryptic and cheeky messages. Boity has shown her appreciation for Jeftha by commenting on his pictures and the ones she has taken of him.

Numerous attempts have been made by The Citizen to confirm the relationship.

Her mother, Modiehi Thulo, said: “Happy Blessed and Blissful Birthday to this little Queen of my heart. May this day be nothing short of all the joy in the world, the most amazing love, warmth, embrace and care. You deserve every ounce of happiness today and always. I love you ngwanake.”