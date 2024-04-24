Sundowns coach Mokwena defends Onyango from boo boys

"I make more mistakes than Brian Onyango ever makes but he knows that I love him," said Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena speaks to Brian Onyango (centre) and Rivaldo Coetzee (right) during the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Rulani Mokwena has slammed the Mamelodi Sundowns boo boys following the hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.



Brian Onyango was subjected to jeers by his own fans after a couple of mistakes in the game and gave away a penalty early in the second half much to the frustration of the home fans.

The Brazilians withheld a late charge from Babina Noko to claim all three points to edge closer to win a record-extending seventh successive league title.

“We can never condone such behaviour because these guys are giving their best and football is a game of mistakes,” said a visibly disappointed Mokwena.

“Some of the fans who are booing Brian Onyango for his mistakes, if you were to follow them in their own professional space, you will pick up so many mistakes. So as human beings why are we berated when we make mistakes. I make more mistakes than Brian Onyango ever makes but he knows that I love him and I support him. He has my backing 100% because he also protects me all the time.

“I’ve said this before that empires don’t collapse but they dilapidate bit by bit. We start taking small things for granted and efforts of players for granted because we think we’re entitled to winning and that is the demise of major football clubs. These players deserve so much more and of course they will make mistakes and that’s what corrections are for,” added Mokwena.

Mokwena once again praised his team that has now gone 22 games unbeaten in the league and are just two wins away from wrapping up the championship.

“We showed the strength of a chameleon because we absorbed pressure and we suffered when we needed to. We were potent and very aggressive when we needed to,” Mokwena said.



“I’m very proud of the players because we used the right tempo. We were fast at the right time and slow at the right time. When the game asked us to suffer we suffered so I’m proud of the effort of everybody.

“We beat a good side and I even said to their coach that he has a good team and I wish him everything of the best going forward. I congratulated him for winning coach of the month because it was well deserved,” Mokwena concluded.