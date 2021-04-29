‘Scandal’, ‘Skeem Saam’, M-Net dramas dominate Safta nominations

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) announced its highly anticipated nominations on Thursday morning.

The award body is hosting its 15 annual awards this year celebrating the best in film and television. In 2020 the awards show was delayed for a month and run virtually after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most eyes were on the television categories, as many telenovelas and soapies are highly popular in the country. The biggest snub in the nominations was the absence of Mzansi Magic’s The Queen in the acting awards. It was only nominated for best TV soap/telenovela, an award voted for by fans.

The most notable shows that received the most nominations was Scandal, Skeem Saam, Netflix’s Blood and Water, M-Net’s Still Breathing, Inconceivable and Legacy.

Here are the nominees:

Best TV soap:

7 de Laan

Rhythm City

Scandal

Best actress in a TV soap:

Cindy Swanepoel as Annelize Roux in Binnelanders

Petronella Tshuma as Pearl Genaro in Rhythm City

Shoki Mmol as Celia Magongwa in Skeem Saam

Best actor in a TV soap:

Clint Brink, Steve Abrahams, Binnelanders

Cedwyn Joel, AB Samsoodien, Suidooster

Bongile Mantsai as Mthunzi Mayiza, Scandal!

Best supporting actor in TV soap:

Molefi Monaisa as Wallet Rakau in Skeem Saam

Mothusi Magano as Tumishang in Skeem Saam

Roderick Jaftha as Buys Isaacs in Getroud met Rugby

Most popular TV soap/ televovela:

Best supporting actress in a TV soap:

Mapula Mafole, Mapula in Rhythm City

Masasa Mbangeni, Thembeka Shezi Nyathi in Scandal!

Portia Joel, Lee Anne Jacobs, Suidooster

Best achievement in directing a TV drama:

Blood and Waters season 1, Travis Taute, Nosipho Dumisa and Daryn Joshua

Lockdown Season 5, Mandla Ngcongwane

Tydelik Terminal, Eitenne Fourie and Elaine Rupping

Nominees for the best achievement in cinematography for a telenovela:

Best actress in a telenovela:

Sindi Dlathu, Lindiwe in The River

Mary Anne Barlow, Felicity Price, Legacy

Crystal Donna Roberts, Janice Cupido in Arendsvlei

Best actor in a Telenovela:

Dawid Minnaar, Willem Potgieter, Legacy

Menzi Ngubane, Judas Nqwenya in Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagaea, Cobra in The River

Best supporting actor in a telenovela:

Nominees for the best achievement in scriptwriting for a TV drama:

Best achievement in directing for a telenovela:

Best supporting actress in a telenovela:

Rami Chuene, Jumina Ndlovu, Isono

Michelle Botes, Angelique Price, Legacy

Quanita Adams, season 2 of Arendsvlei

Nominees for the best TV comedy:

Best actress in a TV drama

Best structured soapie reality

Nominees for the best TV drama:

Blood and Water

Trackers

Inconceivable

Agent

Lockdown season 5

Nominees for the best supporting actress in a TV drama:

Nominees for the best actor in a TV drama:

Adburagham Adams, Eric Abrahams, Melody

Brandon Auret, Danny, Still Breathing

Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg

Nominees for the best feature film:

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam