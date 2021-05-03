Khloe Kardashian’s man Tristan Thompson in another scandal?

Lerato Maimela

Another Instagram model who goes by the name Kim Cakery has claimed that Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, True, has other children outside of his relationship with Khloe and there might be another on the way.

This comes after claims that Tristan cheated on Khloe with Sydney Chase, an Instagram model. Chase made a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast and claimed she and Tristan had hooked up at the beginning of 2021.

Sydney later released screenshots on her Instagram story of direct messages she had from Khloe. The direct messages read: “Hey Sydney, this is Khloe. I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential.”

Kim Cakery took to her own personal Instagram page to address Khloe and the messages she sent to Sydney. The Instagram post says: “Khloe Kardashian I think ur messaging the wrong person. Umm come here sis! We got lots to talk about.

“Remember you said True needs more siblings, well she got two and maybe one on the way. I gots tea pooh!”

According to Cakery, Tristan has two other children outside of the union he has with Khloe and there may be a third child on the way.

Neither the Kardashians nor Thompson have released any statements confirming or denying the claims. However, Cakery continues to address Khloe as “sister wife” referencing a polygamist family of a similar name from American TV series Sister Wives.

Tristan has quite a long record of infidelities in the past. The NBA star previously cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2019 and had an affair with Lani Blair days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was due to give birth to their baby girl, True.