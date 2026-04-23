JUST IN: Ramaphosa suspends SA police commissioner Fannie Masemola

Masemola faces four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in relation to a R228 million Saps health services tender.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane as the acting national police commissioner, placing General Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension.

Masemola’s suspension follows his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after he was summoned to appear in court in March.

Masemola is facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This is a developing story