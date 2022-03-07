SABC denies reports Metro FM got Tbo Touch back for R480k per month

Citizen Reporter

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied reports that it “broke the bank” to get former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch (Thabo Molefe) back on the air.

In a statement on Monday evening, the SABC said it was guided by Exco-approved standardised freelance rates, which would not see anyone earning even R240,000.

“The public broadcaster rejects this deliberate misinformation as it is misleading and factually incorrect. The SABC’s GCEO does not get involved in lineup negotiations, as that is the job of programme managers and business managers. In addition, the SABC does not pay car allowances and other fringe benefits to freelancers.

“Lastly independent contractors do not get involved in soliciting sales and sponsorship, as the SABC does not have a commission scheme that covers individuals outside of Sales staff,” it said in a statement.

This after Sunday World reported Tbo Touch would be back on the air from next month and will cost the SABC radio station about half a million Rand a month with his estimated R480,000 salary.

According to the publication, the move took the parties over a year to achieve due to how Tbo Touch understandably feels about the station after his less than gracious axing over five years ago.

Tbo Touch is expected to be announced as the station’s new drive time host as the Metro FM lineup gets a shake up as part of the annual March Madness reshuffle period in South African radio, reported the publication.

This news comes just as DJ Speedsta, who hosts the station’s dedicated hip hop show announced his exit.

Upon seeing Sunday World share the news on Twitter, Metro FM listeners flooded the publication’s replies with their thoughts on the move and Metro FM’s lineup.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho