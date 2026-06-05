Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet

The coldest night in Gauteng for 2026 raised concerns about those without homes.

Gauteng residents experienced the coldest night of 2026 on Thursday, as temperatures dipped a few degrees below the freezing mark.

Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of a cold front that would hit the province, forcing people to get extra blankets to keep warm.

Coldest night

In a post on X, Gauteng Weather shared the breaking news of the coldest night in the province so far for 2026.

“Alert: coldest night so far in 2026 expected in Gauteng this evening.”

Gauteng Weather forecast that the mercury in Johannesburg on Thursday will drop to 3°C, while Pretoria dropped to a temperature of 5°C.

Vereeniging was even colder, at 2°C.

Warning

While many were warm and comfy in their homes, surrounded by heating devices and extra blankets, concerns were raised about how the homeless and those living in informal settlements would keep warm.

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it noted with concern the significant drop in temperatures in most parts of the city from Thursday into the weekend, and added that it would be on high alert.

Heating devices

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the drop in temperatures means that residents throughout the city will be tempted to use all sorts of heating devices to warm themselves against the cold weather and, in the process, make themselves vulnerable to home fires.

Mulaudzi urged residents to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as heaters, braziers, or imbaula, and not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent home fires.

“Residents using braizers are reminded to use them in a well-ventilated area, and to take them outside before going to bed.

“Heaters and candles must not be left unattended while in use. Also, monitor young children around heating devices to prevent burns and injuries,” Mulaudzi said.

Monitoring

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Units will be monitoring all seven regions of the City for any emergencies that may occur.

Residents are urged to call our Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Meanwhile, snow is expected to disrupt traffic in the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, 5 June, as cold and icy weather sweeps through South Africa.

Alert

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow, leading to icy roads and traffic disruptions in the northeastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 4 warning has also been issued for wind and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels taking on water between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape as well as in places over the Eastern Cape interior.

Gauteng

Cloudy conditions are expected in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.