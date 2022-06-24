Despite flooding ‘we are ready’, says EThwekwini ahead of Durban July 2022

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The biggest horse racing event, fashion and entertainment spectacle of the year, the Durban July is back in full swing for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

KwaZulu-Natal has had a difficult two years, from the July riots in 2021 to the devastating floods in April and May, which ravaged some parts of the province.

After barely making the news last year, all eyes will be on the Durban July 2022 to see if the city can get the event back to its glory days, with this year’s theme: “Show Me The Money.”

The city already showcased its readiness to host international guests during Africa’s Travel Indaba in May, and EThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told The Citizen they are more than ready to host another high-scale event.

“Durban is ready to host,” Mayisela said, adding they have optimistic predictions for the event and provided projections for Durban July 2022.

The new sponsor for the event, Hollywood BETS ,expects 35,000 people to attend. The city has budgeted R145 million for the weekend extravaganza, expecting an addition to their coffers of R362 million and employment of 740 people.

Despite the impressive figures, Durban is still struggling with water supply and shortages since the floods due to the infrastructure damage, with some areas still not having water. EThekwini Municipality last week also urged the public not to swim at the city’s beaches due to harmful bacteria detected in the water.

Mayisela, however, says no areas around the Durban July will have water shortages.

“There are no areas near the venue for the July that are going to be affected by the current water rationing. It largely affects areas that are in the periphery of the city that are supplied by Durban Heights, and the city and nearby suburbs are fed by the Wiggins Water Treatment Works.”

Events in build-up to Durban July 2022

As excitement builds for 2 July, travellers can enjoy other activities such as the Durban July Week Tourism Precinct Pop-Up Traveller Extravaganza from Wednesday to Monday.

There will also be Township and Rural Tourism promotions, a youth festival, and an Ekasi July experience.

“There will also be five satellite venues for the HDJ experience so that people can enjoy the races and the fashion at outlets near them. These include Mojos Carwash and Shisanyama (Wiggins), Max’s Lifestyle (Umlazi), Magaba lounge (Hammarsdale), Maqaqa Lounge (Umbumbulu) and Under the Moon (Ntuzuma),” Mayisela added.

