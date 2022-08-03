Akhumzi Nkosi reaches for the stars in dancing

Brian Sokutu

Forget his tiny, diminutive appearing body structure, because South African-born internationally-acclaimed dancer Akhumzi Lesebo Nkosi, will dazzle you.

At 11, Nkosi is a gifted dance generous about to leave these shores for a world stage.

He is preparing to participate in the IDO World Street Dance Show Championships in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland. later this year.

The world championships are hosted annually by the International Dance Organisation – a World Dance and Dance Sport Federation, with a membership of over 90 nations – representing more than 250 000 dancers from six continents.

News of the international championship came amid Nkosi receiving his official Protea colours – the highest honour bestowed to a sports star in South Africa.

Bev Wood, president of the South African Body Of Dance, has heaped praises on the young star.

“It gives us great pleasure to announce that Akhumzi Lesebo Nkosi has competed in a series of provincial competitions and one national competition during the course of 2022 – qualifying to participate in the IDO World Street Dance Show Championships,” said Wood.

Also known as “AK”, Nkosi, who started dancing at two years, will be representing South Africa in an event where over 3000 of the top dancers in the world come together.

For him, the sky is the limit – committed to develop every day, to become the best of all time.

“They say the sky is the limit but I have no limit,” said Nkosi.

He added: “I feel honoured to go to Poland for the first time – it is really amazing.

“I am also proud to have a put in a lot of hard work.

“This will be my second time qualifying to go overseas to represent South Africa in dance.

“I am so excited to have also got a top 10 academic badge for second term at school, in the same week as nationals.

“I would like to thank my dance teacher Happy for believing in me and the choreography.

“I also wish to thank my mom for being my number one fan and for her support.

“Also, thanks to Bathu and Legends Barber for always making me look dope with swag when I dance.”

