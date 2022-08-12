TikTok announces ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ category in Samas

Faizel Patel

TikTok has announced its first-ever ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ category in the 28th South Africa Music Awards (SAMA28).

The short video sharing platform said this category is aimed at recognising and celebrating local songs and artists that have dominated the platform in South Africa, this past year.

TikTok said this inevitable partnership comes as no surprise as the platform’s role in the music industry has become evident in shooting songs to fame or bringing modern virality to old songs, over the years.

A number of the most popular songs of the past year made their debut on the entertainment platform before shooting to the top of the music charts globally – earning the platform its well-deserved spot in the music industry.

Yuvir Pillay, TikTok’s Music Operations Lead for SSA, said music is a special part of TikTok’s creative DNA.

“We have seen that songs going viral on the platform generally do well on streaming services as well. This plays an important role in the recognition of songs and artists, and influences other areas such as nominations, chart rankings and sales.”

“We are honoured to have joined forces with an event like the Samas that boast the finest local music talent and contributes to the growth of the music industry,” Pillay said.

TikTok also said while the platform is an endless hub of viral tracks, they are shining the light on the songs nominated in this new category:

9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar – uMlando

Dj Karri – Trigger

Daliwonga – Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J)

Thozi – Sisonke (feat. Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & Pd Jokes)

Ch’cco & Mellow & Sleazy – Nkao Tempela

Major League Djz & Nvcho & Mathandos – Bakwa Lah

Nomfundo Moh – Phakade Lami

Dj Maphorisa & Tyler ICU – Banyana

Young Stunna – Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & Dj Maphorisa)

Costa Titch – Big Flexa

The TikTok Viral Song of the Year nominations can be voted for exclusively on TikTok from Thursday, 11 August, at midday until 24 August. The winner will be announced at the live Samas event taking place on 28 August 2022 at Sun City, North West.

To vote, simply:

Download the TikTok app via your app store

Login/create a TikTok account.

Select the search icon on the top right corner and tap the SAMA28 banner.

Select your favourite song.

Press vote.

