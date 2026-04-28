Scorpion Kings promise history-making FNB Stadium amapiano explosion concert this year

After shutting down Pretoria with one of the most explosive live music spectacles South Africa has seen, Scorpion Kings are preparing to make history again.

Following the phenomenal success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends in 2025 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are officially taking their cultural movement to even greater heights with Scorpion Kings Live at FNB on 19 September 2026.

Last year’s Pretoria event was more than just a concert. It was a landmark moment for amapiano, drawing tens of thousands of fans into a massive celebration of sound, fashion, and cultural pride.

Loftus became the heartbeat of a genre that has grown from township grooves into a global force, with Maphorisa and Kabza firmly leading the charge.

The unforgettable success of that show established the Scorpion Kings as more than hitmakers. They became curators of a musical revolution, setting a new benchmark for African live entertainment.

Now, the duo is ready to expand that vision dramatically.

Set to fill Johannesburg’s iconic FNB Stadium, affectionately known as The Calabash, this year’s edition is expected to welcome over 70 000 fans, positioning it as the biggest amapiano concert in the world.

Reflecting on last year’s groundbreaking Pretoria experience, DJ Maphorisa said, “Loftus was a moment we’ll never forget, the energy, the love, the unity. It showed us just how far Amapiano has come. But for us, that was only the beginning. FNB Stadium is about taking that feeling and amplifying it for the world to see.”

Kabza De Small echoed the sentiment, describing the upcoming showcase as “A Family Affair.“

“Every Scorpion Kings Live show is about growth – not just for us, but for the culture. A Family Affair is exactly what this is. It’s about bringing everyone together again, bigger than ever, and creating something unforgettable,” he shared.

With larger production, an expanded audience and global anticipation, Scorpion Kings Live at FNB promises to be more than a concert.