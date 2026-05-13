Scorpion Kings FNB concert tickets sell out in a record-breaking seven days

Scorpion Kings set a new local stadium record as 70 000 fans rushed to secure concert tickets

Scorpion Kings dominate South Africa’s live entertainment scene after thousands rush to secure stadium concert tickets.

The countdown to one of South Africa’s biggest music events has officially begun after the Scorpion Kings sold more than 70 000 tickets for their upcoming FNB Stadium concert in just one week.

The event, titled Scorpion Kings Live: A Family Affair, will take place on 19 September 2026. It is already shaping up to become a historic moment for Amapiano and African live entertainment.

Fans wasted no time when tickets went on sale on 5 May.

Within minutes, online ticketing platforms were flooded with demand. More than 500 000 people queued in hopes of securing seats for the massive show. There were even online waiting queues.

The response has positioned the concert as one of the fastest-selling stadium events in South African history. In fact, organisers confirmed that the overwhelming demand has now pushed the production team to apply for an additional 10 000 tickets to be released.

If approved, the expanded capacity would move the concert closer to the attendance record set by Irish rock band U2. Similarly, R’n B singer Chris Brown set an attendance record for his Breezy tour. Both of those shows drew around 88 000 fans.

The massive stadium takeover follows the success of last year’s Scorpion Kings Live showcase at the iconic Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The event attracted tens of thousands of fans. Moreover, it delivered a production turning point and the first for Amapiano concerts in South Africa.

Social media has been with clips from last year’s show as fans praised the energy, star-studded performances, and the duo’s ability to transform a local sound into a stadium experience.

For the Scorpion Kings, made up of Amapiano powerhouses DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the achievement represents more than just impressive ticket sales. Instead, it’s the global rise of Amapiano and the loyal fanbase that continues to elevate the genre worldwide.

Speaking about the response to the sales, DJ Maphorisa thanked supporters for their patience and dedication throughout the ticket-buying frenzy.

“The love has been on another level. Seeing fans show up and stay with us all the way just to get tickets means everything,” he shared.

Kabza De Small echoed the sentiment, saying the concert belongs to the culture and the people who have supported the movement from the beginning.

This year’s theme, A Family Affair, celebrates the unity within Amapiano community. It brings together artists, collaborators, and music lovers under one roof for what promises to be an unforgettable stadium experience.

The full line-up remains under wraps, with sources hinting at appearances by top Amapiano collaborators and prominent artists across the genre.

Previous Scorpion Kings shows have featured special guests like Sha Sha, Focalistic, and DJ Zinhle. This has prompted speculation that this year’s event could deliver similar star power.

Rumours are swirling about iconic Amapiano vocalists and chart-topping DJs joining the stage. This will make the concert an even bigger celebration of South Africa’s thriving music scene.

More announcements on additional ticket releases and special guests are expected in the coming weeks.