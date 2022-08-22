SMOKIE December tour confirmed for South Africa!

Citizen Reporter

English rock band Smokie will finally be making their way to South Africa after their tour had to be postponement several times over the last 30 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lefra Productions announced the new tour dates on Friday. Frans Swart, Managing Director of Lefra Productions said he is very excited that SMOKIE will eventually be coming to South Africa.

“Due to Covid-19, we had to postpone the SMOKIE tour a few times in the last 30 months, but now we are totally ready for the party of the year. I would really like to thank our patrons and ticket holders for their patience for the past two and a half years.

“Your patience and support are much appreciated. Thank you also for understanding that the decisions to postpone the tours was also not in our hands. I can assure the SMOKIE supporters that the South African SMOKIE tour is definitely going to be worth the wait,” he said.

SMOKIE’S lead singer, Pete Lincoln, said South Africans should keep their braais and red wine ready as SMOKIE has never been as good as it is now.

“SMOKIE is not a lone star. We are a group. SMOKIE is a sound, and is not dependent on one person as is often the case in pop music. Our strength lies in teamwork, and I say without hesitation that our current team is our best ever,” Lincoln said.

The original group was established in 1966, when they still called themselves Smokey.

The group released 21 studio albums and 26+ singles between 1975 and 2010.

Some of their most iconic songs include Who the F… is Alice?, Needles and Pins, Oh Carol, Mexican Girl, Don’t Play Your Rock n Roll to me and For a Few Dollars More.

They will be playing the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 15 December, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on 16 December, and at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City on 17 December 2022.

Where to buy tickets for SMOKIE:

Tickets for any of the SMOKIE concerts can be purchased at Computicket 0861 915 8000 or Ltickets.co.za. Groups more than 10 at discounted prices: Monica Booysen on (011) 815 3000 or at info@lefra.com. For more information, please visit www.smokie.co.za.

*If you bought tickets for the previous postponed shows, you can exchange those tickets at any branch of Computicket or call Computicket on 0861 915 8000. Computicket has outlets in all Checkers shops.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers