Burna Boy’s sister Nissi added to DStv Delicious lineup

A sold-out festival, in less than three weeks, the highly anticipated DStv Delicious Festival will occur as organisers announced main act Burna Boy will be performing alongside his sister, Nissa.

The Afrobeat world star will perform on the first day of the two-day festival on Saturday, 24 September.

Nissa is also a Nigerian Afrobeat star in her own right. She has worked with local DJs, Major League, for her latest single Gravity and has been seen partying with DBN Gogo.

Nissa’s music has been described as “sun-soaked melodies and a blend of English, Pidgin and Yoruba to tell us it’s OK to just let go”.

DStv Delicious also announced that RnB legend Angie Stone will also grace the stage.

Saturday music lineup includes Stereo MCs, G-Force, Major League DJz plus kwaito legends Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo.

The lineup will also please the youth, with Amapiano artists and rappers such as Mellow & Sleazy, Mr JazziQ, Blxckie, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo performing.

Angie Stone has been added to the Sunday lineup, as this day will be more soulful music aided by the sounds of Baby Face and a female tribute performance honouring Miriam Makeba.

The female ensemble is Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki.

You would be forgiven if you thought the DStv Delicious Festival was the “Burna Boy concert” as the excitement for attendees is palpable. The international sensation has multiple hits including his latest, Last Last which has claimed the charts globally.

Tickets for the festival quickly sold out after Burna Boy was announced as the main act.

The food lineup is just as enticing, as popular chef personalities such as Siba Mtongana, musician and celebrity cook J’Something will be showcasing the best in food.

DStv will also launch their DStv Delicious Festival: Our Story & Recipes. The dishes are from some of your favourite chefs such as Lorna Maseko’s stuffed leg of lamb with spinach, J’Something’s crispy Korean cauliflower with toasted cashew and cauliflower stem salsa; and the festival’s very own “Delicious chocolate cookie ice cream sandwiches”.