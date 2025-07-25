340ml to headline another festival after returning to stage in 2025

The genre-defying collective will perform at the Corona Sunsets Festival in September.

340ml has headlined a few festivals in 2025. Before this they had last performed together 12 years ago. Picture: 340mlmusic/Instagram

In sports, 2025 has been described as the year of the underdog. For music collective 340ml, the year has represented their return to the stage.

Following their surprise mini Southern African tour in March this year, which saw them play in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Maputo, 340ml was announced as the headliner for this year’s Corona Sunsets Festival.

Earlier this year, the band, comprising drummer Paulo Jorge Chibanga, guitarist Tiago Correia-Paulo, vocalist Pedro Pinto, and bassist Rui Soeiro, didn’t want to confirm to The Citizen whether they would be performing together as a collective for the first time in 12 years.

“Hard to say at this stage. We’re going to be totally focused on these first shows. They’re the reason why we’re doing this. No other agendas. But we might also be holding a few secrets… somewhere down the line,” shared Correia-Paulo in March.

340ml in 2025

At their first official performance in over a decade, they delivered. Many who saw them in their first shows left satisfied by their attempt to rekindle the 340ml vibes.

340ml performed songs from their appreciated albums Moving and the follow-up Sorry For The Delay.

They teased their classic breakout hit Midnight in parts of their performance before performing the whole song later in their set, which the jovial crowd sang along to word for word.

Excitement gripped the audience, which appeared to be comprised of South African black millennials, when the band played the opening riffs from Shotgun.

340ml headlined at the Eswatini festival, Bushfire, soon after the shows mentioned above.

The Corona Sunsets Festival

The genre-defying collective will perform at the festival, set for September, alongside Major League DJz, DBN Gogo, and Jeremy Loops, among others, at Casalinga, Muldersdrift.

“Each year, the Corona Sunsets Festival invites us to pause, feel, and reconnect. For this very special edition – marking the celebration of 100 years of Corona under the sun — we are thrilled to bring to Johannesburg a festival that reflects the dynamic creative spirit of the city,” Head of Brand: Corona South Africa, Melanie Nicholson said.

The festival will also feature performances by more than 20 artists across two stages, including Zakes Bantwini, DJ Kent, Culoe De Song, and Oscar Mbo.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir and producer FKA Mash were also included in the line-up. Jeremy Loops, who just performed at Glastonbury, is also expected to perform.

