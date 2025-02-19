‘There will never be a Tumi and The Volume reunion’: Stogie T after being announced as a guest for 340ml’s reunion shows

'As naive and as blindly passionate as we were, it was a time of lots of learning, luck and grace. I loved that time,' said Tumi.

Tumi Molekane (L), Paulo Chibanga (C) and David Bergman, members of “Tumi and the Volume” in 2010. Picture: Alain Jocarda/ Getty Images

When Tumi ‘Stogie T’ Molekane’s name was announced as one of the special guests for 340ml’s reunion tour, many saw this as somewhat of an answered prayer for a Tumi and the Volume reunion.

But speaking to The Citizen, the rap artist was clear about any hopes of rekindling Tumi and The Volume.

“There will never be a Tumi and The Volume reunion. That’s something I am very certain of,” averred Tumi, who now goes by the moniker Stogie T.

He and Thandiswa Mazwai will be special guests for 340ml’s one-time-only South African tour in March.

The Joburg leg of the tour will take place on Saturday, 15 March, at Kromdraai Hub, followed by one at The Ostrich in Cape Town the next day.

“It was an easy and natural decision to invite Thandiswa and Tumi (now known as Stogie T) as our special guests on this tour,” the group told The Citizen.

“340ml has shared long-standing relationships with both of them, and they are dear friends of ours. Tumi has always been an extension of our group—truly family. This reunion tour is not just about us, but about bringing our extended family together to deliver a memorable show for all of you.”

ALSO READ: ‘No big game plans, just flow. That’s how we always did everything back in the day’ – 340ml returns to stage

Tumi and the Volume

Tumi and the Volume comprised some of 340ml’s core members: drummer Paulo Chibanga and lead guitarist Tiago Correia-Paul. The other band members were bass guitarist David Bergman and violinist Kyla-Rose Smith.

With Tumi on vocals telling globally appealing African stories and their infectiously hip groove, the ensemble was among the most venerated on the continent and in parts of Europe throughout the noughties.

One of their most important works was the 2002 release of their live recording, At the Bassline. Reflecting on his time in the collective, Tumi said he loved it.

“As naive and as blindly passionate as we were, it was a time of lots of learning, luck and grace. I loved that time,” he shared.

For him, an attempt at reviving these old feelings with a band that launched his career on the big stage was always a no.

The decision doesn’t come from a paucity of love for the band; it’s about allowing and accepting things to be what they are.

“Those are memories I hope to not desecrate with trying to relive them as a different person,” he said sagely.

“…but with 340ml I feel like adequately removed from it for it to feel fresh.”

Tumi and the Volume disbanded in 2012.

The 340ml Reunion Tour promises to be an electrifying celebration of South African music, blending a rich mix of live performances, vibrant DJ sets, and nostalgic moments with one of the country’s most iconic musical acts.

The shows will include DJ sets by Kenzhero, MAMTHUG and Yolophonik among others.

ALSO READ: Unfazed Stogie T stirs the pot with claims of no South African Hip Hop classics

Still into live music

Since taking up the Stogie T moniker, Tumi has released work where he raps over electronic beats-something different from the live music he had become synonymous with. But he says his appreciation for live music remains.

“I have never stopped playing with a band. I love live music, I even applied a live music philosophy to working with turntablelists,” he said.

As recent as 2024, Tumi toured France for 10 days together with a band made up of keyboard player Bokani Dyre, percussionist Justin Badenhorst, Clem Carr on synth, Shane Cooper on bass and Bonj on vocals.

“I think my current band is the greatest live ensemble I have ever been part of without any disrespect to the amazing other things I have been a part of,” said the wordsmith.

In 2024, the rapper had a busy year. He released his six-track EP, Shallow, and was featured on an album by French trip-hop band Chinese Man.

“I am definitely working on one,” he said when asked about the possibilities of releasing a fully-fledged body of work.

“But I have to clear a cache of music I have already created in the past year.”

Outside the music but not too far off it, Tumi was a guest lecturer at the GIBS Business School last year.

“This collaboration grew organically from my experiences as a musician, where creativity and innovation are at the core of my work, and from conversations with academic and industry peers who saw the value in blending artistic insights with business strategy.”

NOW READ: McKenzie’s office stands by selection process despite uproar over SA delegation at Cuba Book Fair