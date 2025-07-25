Weather

Cape Town braces for cold front which will clear by Sunday

By Oratile Mashilo

25 July 2025

The weather service confirms no rain for Cape Town despite a passing cold front.

Weekend weather for Cape Town

Cape Town residents can expect cold conditions but a sunny end to the weekend.

A cold front that made landfall over the Western Cape on Friday brought isolated showers and light rain to parts of the south and south-west coast, as well as the adjacent interior.

However, the South African Weather Service (Saws) says Cape Town is in for a dry, chilly weekend.

According to Saws, no measurable rainfall is expected in Cape Town on either Saturday or Sunday, despite the cold front’s arrival.

“A cold front has made landfall over the Western Cape, bringing isolated showers and rain along the south and south-west coast and adjacent interior,” it said.

Saturday: Cold and partly cloudy

Cape Town will start the weekend under partly cloudy skies with a cold breeze. Saturday’s temperatures are expected to range between a low of 9°C and a high of 14°C.

Moderate south-easterly winds will blow throughout the day, reaching speeds of 18–28km/h, according to the forecast.

Humidity levels will hover between 60% and 75%, but the chance of rain remains unlikely.

Sunday: Clear skies and warmer temperatures

Clear skies will return on Sunday, with a slight increase in temperatures. Saws predicts a maximum of 19°C and a low of 8°C for the day.

Winds will ease, with light breezes expected from the east-south-east and south-west during different parts of the day.

Humidity is forecast to drop to around 45% in the afternoon, making for a more pleasant day outdoors.

Cape Town residents can expect cold mornings and evenings, but no major disruptions and a sunny end to the weekend.

