Australian Olympic Committee shields Gunn as petition against breakdancer gains momentum

Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll said the petition was "vexatious, misleading and bullying".

Australian breakdancer Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn’s showing at the recent Paris 2024 Olympics was so uniquely bad that it prompted her fellow citizens to launch a petition after suspecting that she elected herself to represent Australia in breaking at the Games.

The petition, which was created on August 12 on the change.org platform, has attracted more than 50,000 signatures.

The petition calls for ‘immediate accountability and transparency in the recent actions’ of Gunn and Paris chef de mission Anna Meares over how Gunn won selection to represent Australia in Paris, reports People.

‘Manipulating the selection process ‘

Gunn is accused of ‘manipulating the selection process to her own advantage’ so she could be chosen above more talented Aussie female breakers – an allegation described as ‘raising serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the process’.

‘We demand a public apology from Rachael Gunn and Anna Mears [sic] for misleading the Australian public and attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes,’ the statement reads.

Gunn and her dancing have been ridiculed throughout social media, through memes and snide comments.

Not returning with Australian athletes

The 36-year-old has reportedly opted to stay in Europe instead of returning Down Under with the rest of the Australian athletes who participated in the Olympics.

But on Thursday the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) described the petition as bullying.

AOC defends Gunn

AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying”.

“No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time,” averred Carroll.

The Chief Executive said the AOC had written to change.org demanding the petition be taken down immediately. The link to the petition is currently inaccessible, as it is under review.

Gunn is a university lecturer from Sydney and lost all three of her round-robin battles by a combined score of 54-0.

Carroll highlighted that the Australian was selected through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.

“The AOC is particularly offended by the affront to our chef de mission [team boss], Anna Meares,” he said.

“[Meares] played no role in the qualification events nor the nomination of athletes to the AOC selection committee, of which the chef and I are members.”

