‘First for Africa’: Khanyi Mbau makes history with ‘Main Character Energy’ international award nod

Khanyi is nominated for the annual Netflix Reality Universe superlatives.

South African actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau has earned a nomination in the annual Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives (NRU Superlatives).

Khanyi is the first African to receive a nomination in the prestigious awards.

The NRU Superlatives celebrate the boldest and most talked-about personalities in reality TV, as voted by fans across the globe.

Khanyi Mbau recognised for ‘Young, Famous & African’

Mbau has been nominated in the Main Character Energy category for her standout role in the hit Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African.

“So excited to be nominated as the first African for the Netflix Superlative vote for: Main Character Energy…” she wrote on Instagram, celebrating the nod..

“What does giving the main character energy mean? Taking a lead role in your own life rather than living as a supporting cast member for others,” she added on her Instagram Stories.

Mbau is up against international reality stars, including Too Hot to Handle season one’s Harry Jowsey, Love is Blind season six’s Jess Vestal, and Owning Manhattan’s Ryan Serhant.

Young, Famous & African follows a glamorous group of African celebrities as they navigate love, business and drama in Johannesburg. The series features a pan-African cast including Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Nadia Nakai, and Annie Macauley, just to mention a few.

Voting for the Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives is open until 15 July, with winners to be announced during the Netflix Summer Break event on 17 July.

