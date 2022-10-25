Watch: Marvel delivers first look at upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ film 

Kaunda Selisho

After first teasing the existence of ‘He Who Remains’ and Nathaniel Richards in the first season of the Loki Disney+ series, Disney and Marvel have teased a better look at Jonathan Majors as the much-anticipated villain for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania went live on Monday and it gave fans a look at Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Fans also got a release date for the superhero movie which will hit theaters on 17 February 2023.

Will the movie stream on Disney+?

Disney reportedly observes a 45-day theatrical window before making movies available on the streaming service but given the scale of this film, speculation is rife that subscribers of the service may be in for a longer wait.

TechCrunch reports that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would likely stream on Disney+, but there’s no confirmed release date yet.

The publication estimates that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will launch on the service around April 2023.

MCU phase five

This February, enter the Quantum Realm.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ItUvZ6xJ0E— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 24, 2022

Fans have also called this trailer the “first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5”.

Though Marvel trailers have often been criticised for giving away too much of the plot, it remains unclear what Marvel’s third Ant-Man movie has in store for us.

Superfans have, however, picked up some juicy nuggets from the trailer and have shared their assumptions about what may be coming in the film in countless YouTube videos breaking down the trailer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray (much to the chagrin of social media users).

The film also stars Lang’s now older daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), along with the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) who was rescued from the Quantum Realm in the last Ant-Man movie.

For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the family will return to the Quantum Realm where they find Kang The Conquerer who presents Scott Lang with a choice.

